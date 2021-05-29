This week I’ve been reflecting on pride and its link to jealousy. I know, probably not what you want to read about on a Saturday morning over coffee.
But it’s been on my mind nonetheless. Working outside at our farm provides me with lots of opportunities to think. And I’ll bet I’m not the only one who struggles with pride and jealousy. Advertisers count on it. An awful lot of money is spent on trying to get us to buy the newest and best version, whether it's clothes, a car, a house or a vacation.
But why? Why do we want more or better than we have? And in my case, why do I want others to think I’m the best at what I do or that our business is the best at what we do? I think it’s pride. And when someone appears to be better at their job than I am or their business seems to be better than ours, pride’s companion jealousy rears its head.
In my heart, I truly believe each of us have been uniquely created to fulfill the roles in our lives - in our family, our friend group, our workplace and our community. No one is quite like us. When we compare ourselves to others it’s unfair to ourselves and to the other person.
I went through a recovery program several years ago after recognizing that I was a habitual people pleaser. It’s still a struggle to not perform. That feeds into my desire to be the best. I want others to think I’m the best at whatever I’m doing - hosting, writing, engaging with others.
I’m realizing that having a grateful heart goes a long way to help with the symptoms of jealousy. Am I grateful for what I have? Am I grateful for how I was created? Am I grateful for the tools that I have or am I wishing for bigger and better? Do I try to make good use of the materials I have or am I longing for something better?
I’m still contemplating the causes and effects of pride and jealousy, but I’ve already learned that another side of pride is that it can keep me from connecting with others. If instead, I have the courage to be vulnerable about my faults, weaknesses or needs, it allows others to admit the same. And that’s where we experience connection.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.