There are times when we need to retreat - to get away from our everyday lives - either to rest and refresh or to come up with a new direction or strategy.
Almost 40 years ago I went on what I called an “ensam” retreat. Ensam is the Swedish word for alone. Life was hectic. I was in grad school, a head resident for a dorm and existing on very little sleep. Getting away from my environment and going on a solo road trip helped me reset.
Where do you retreat? Is there a mountain cabin or beach cottage where you like to go to clear your mind? Do you like to be alone in the woods? Do you prefer going on your own or with other like-minded people?
Used as a noun, a “retreat” is a place where you go to get refreshed. For some people it’s a sanctuary, a place where they feel a sense of seclusion. That’s what a lot of our guests are seeking to do. They’re retreating from the ordinary, the busyness of their everyday lives.
I believe inside all of us is a switch that lets us know when life has become too much and we need a break. For me, sometimes it’s physical and I just need to go to bed for the day. For others, they need time alone, away from family, friends and other responsibilities.
Whatever it is, I believe it’s healthy, even necessary, to retreat every once in a while. I just wish I were more proactive in this practice. Instead, I often wait until I’m completely exhausted, burned out and snapping at those around me. Sometimes I get sick. My desire this year is to be more proactive, taking time away by myself more regularly. And I wish the same for you.
If you can get away by yourself for a day or overnight, great! But what if you can’t? You can retreat without going to a literal place. If you’ve ever been in a yoga class or had someone lead you in a meditation exercise, you know what I mean. The instructor will often tell you to close your eyes and imagine a place where you feel most relaxed.
So here’s to recognizing when we need a break and taking it. My encouragement is to take advantage of the baby’s nap, the hubby taking the kids to soccer, a day off from school, even your lunch hour, to close your eyes and think of that place where you feel completely stress-less. And just be still there for some minutes, breathing deeply and feeling refreshed.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
