Our guard donkeys, Ruth and Daphne, are two of our farm’s biggest assets. Along with Samson, our Livestock Guardian Dog, they keep a watchful eye on animals and guests.
We initially got the donkeys to protect our KuneKune pigs and any subsequent animals from predators, such as coyotes and wild hogs. Some farms have LGD’s, like Anatolian Shepherds or Great Pyrenees. (Samson, our Great Pyrenees, was a later addition.) Others have llamas protecting their farm animals. A guard donkey was the logical choice for us at the time since they required very little training, we didn’t have to live on site and they were relatively inexpensive to purchase. A bonus is that they’re incredibly sweet and curious, and if we’re handing out treats, want to be near us.
When we decided to get our first animals, Houston was able to connect with someone on Facebook who rescues donkeys. Ruth arrived at the farm on the same day as our original two KuneKunes. We quickly fell in love with our first jenny (the name for a female donkey). A few days later we welcomed a second, Daphne.
As Houston was researching livestock guardian animals, he learned donkeys, unlike other equines, stand their ground when encountering a predator. The scent of their urine is also a deterrent, alerting other animals to their presence.
Since they’ve been with us, Ruth and Daphne have more than pulled their weight protecting livestock and guests alike. About a year and a half ago (a few months after they arrived), Ruth had an encounter with a wild boar. Our daughter and son-in-law were spending the night in our bell tent and heard a lot of braying around 2 a.m. When we arrived at the farm the next morning, Ruth’s shins looked like someone had used a razor blade to shave off her skin. A cut on her nose with fresh blood was further confirmation.
In the case of our farm to table and glamping business, security is only one of the jobs the jennys fulfill. They’re part of the welcome detail. Often they’re the first ones to meet visitors on the property. Ruth and Daphne often actually bond with our guests. I can’t count the number of little girls who leave the farm wanting a donkey. And many times they don’t want just any donkey; they want Ruth.
But it’s not just children who connect with them. This past weekend an adult guest described how Daphne, the shyer one, wrapped herself around the person in what could only be described as a hug.
Perhaps my favorite donkey encounter, however, occurred a few weeks ago. Our daughter and her family were once again glamping at the farm. Emilie came out of the tent in the morning to find the donkeys and Samson lying down on the ground in front of their tent.
There’s no real way to monetize the value of Ruth and Daphne to our farm. And I wouldn’t even want to try. It’s simply enough to just watch them contentedly grazing in a nearby pasture or see one of them letting a young child give a gentle scratch behind an ear.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
