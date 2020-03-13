I’ve been thinking about the concept of Sabbath - a day devoid of work - a time of rest and refreshment. I’m not Jewish, but as a Christian, even just as a citizen of planet Earth, I’ve come to realize how desperately I need a regular time of rest.
Since moving to Corsicana in August, 2019, setting aside a day to basically do nothing has been very difficult. Before living here, we were commuting from Dallas at least a few days a week. So I think mentally I felt like anytime I was in Corsicana, I was “working,” on the clock, so to speak.
I may also struggle with taking time away from work because I’m an entrepreneur. Whether or not I (and my husband and daughter) make money with our farm is largely dependent on work that we do - either through physical labor, marketing or selling food and experiences.
Having a family business has its advantages and its disadvantages. At least 90% (I’m guessing) of the conversations my husband and I have somehow find their way back to the farm. We have to be deliberate to not talk about work. The same is true when I’m hanging out with Emilie, our daughter. I’m sad to say I sometimes have to work at relaxing and steering conversations away from anything “productive.” (I guess my workaholic nature is rearing its ugly head!)
I don’t know why it’s so hard for me to set aside a day and truly be “off” work. Houston and Emilie are much better at stepping away from the busyness.
But yesterday I made a step in the right direction. I took a day off. I didn’t check emails. I didn’t do farm related posts on social media. I didn’t talk with Houston or Emilie about work. It was amazing. It was refreshing. And I can’t wait for my next day of rest.
I had some takeaways:
I was able to engage with friends in a very relaxed way - not worrying about the work that awaited me. It was a free day, with only one planned activity - breakfast with a Dallas friend I hadn’t seen in a few months. When the opportunity arose to lunch with another friend, I eagerly took it.
At times, when I was home without any work to do, I felt bored. I had to keep reminding myself, that boredom, in this case, was a good thing.
Sometimes I need to be home and physically rest and other times I need to get away from home and the conversations that can lead to thinking about all there is to do at the farm.
I need to set clear boundaries and expectations, not only with my husband and daughter, but also with customers and social media followers. Some of that requires me getting either Emilie or Houston to cover for me. They’re happy to help, but it’s up to me to give them fair warning.
My favorite outcome of my day off was that today I woke up feeling refreshed and ready to be productive. Already I can tell I’ve gotten way more accomplished with far less effort than any day in the past week.
How do you go about taking a Sabbath or a setting aside a day of rest? Is it difficult for you to take the time? What do you do or not do on your day off? I’d love to hear from you.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
