I had another article fleshed out, planning to put finishing touches on it this morning, but reality intervened. Yesterday morning I got a call that Samson, our livestock guardian dog had been hit by a car. Unfortunately we didn’t find out until several hours after the accident.
We’re grateful that just minutes after getting the call, our son, Basden found Samson alive in the woods across the road from our property. He had trouble getting up, but was wagging his tail when he saw Basden and my husband, Houston.
For me, this is the worst part of owning and operating our farm/small business: the knowledge that many of our animals will get injured and die during our lifetime. Some of them much too soon. Crops fail, guests occasionally don’t have the stellar experience we hope for and equipment breaks down. But this, the fallibility of the living, breathing beings on our property, is the hardest.
My farmer and rancher friends know what I’m talking about. They’ve dealt with this for years. Does it get any easier? Will I get used to entering the property and not seeing him on guard, along with the donkeys? On a farm, when an animal is injured or dies, there are still other animals to care for. There are still chores to be done. But that doesn’t alleviate the sense of guilt at not giving the attention one feels is appropriate.
Thankfully for us, Samson should recover well after surgery. He’s under two years old and otherwise healthy. He has a fractured pelvis, where the femur of his left leg is attached. There are some splinters, the doctor tells us, but it’s not shattered.
Samson is a gentle giant who soaks up attention from children and adults alike. He loves to play with other dogs and can be quite goofy. But predators had better beware. Even lame and medicated, last night he was barking, warning coyotes to stay away.
Samson is necessary to our farm. He protects our pigs, watches out for us and our guests and is loved by just about everyone who visits the property. During the day he likes to position himself at a distance so he can keep an eye on everyone. However, he works the hardest at night, wandering the property and caring for all within. He’s even stood guard outside of a glamping tent at night, keeping guests safe and secure.
While we wait for a consultation with an orthopedic surgeon, we’ll continue loving him and giving him the best care we can. We so appreciate the thoughtful texts, messages and prayers. We’ve felt loved and supported in a time that feels very foreign to us.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.