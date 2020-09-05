How did I become so set in my ways? And when did I become one of those people who travel with their favorite pillow?
Sometimes I feel like I’m hanging on by my fingernails to my routine, my plans and my stuff. It’s usually when there are so many things that are out of my control that I hold on even more tightly to the schedule and things that I believe will bring me comfort.
When did making do with the situation at hand, adapting to my circumstances, heck, even participating in adventure become a thing of dread?
I see this in my work on the farm. Weather affects everything. Dirt crops require more or less watering depending on rainfall. I can’t stick to my usual watering regimen. Instead, I must check the soil and adjust accordingly. If there’s been a particularly bad storm, with heavy winds, we might have a tower down that must be reassembled, while praying that the plants all survive.
While prepping our glamping tent last week, I encountered some unexpected challenges. My husband, Houston, and I were repositioning the front poles when we heard the dreaded sound of canvas ripping. Before we had finished, there were three tears that had to be repaired, while we cleaned and prepped for that evening’s guests. This meant I was harvesting produce for Friday’s customers in 102 degree Texas heat.
I really like having a plan for each day at the farm, but I LOVE my daily routine at home. Last night I left my overnight bag in Dallas where I’d been staying with our daughter, son-in-law and new granddaughter.
Leaving my toiletries, medication, iPad, and yes, my favorite pillow, threw me for a loop. I was so out of kilter. If I’d stopped to consider my feelings at the time, I’d probably have recognized the primary emotion was anger. I was angry at myself for not being more aware, and more present, in the circumstances to have remembered all my stuff. Instead of giving myself a break and reflecting on what a sweet time I’d had with family, frustration was at the forefront of my mind.
I’ve known for quite some time that I’m a creature of habit and that I thrive in a routine. I’m at my happiest when things go according to plan - my plan.
But maybe that’s not always what’s best for me. What if adapting and looking at life’s hiccups is an opportunity for me to acclimate and even flourish?
How about you? Where in your life do you see opportunities to adjust, change and grow?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
