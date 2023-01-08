In our part of Texas we begin to twitch when the weather forecast shows freezing temps. For most of us, the deep freeze of February, 2021, is on our minds. Power outages and burst pipes are an unwelcome reminder.
As awful as that experience was, it taught my husband and me a lot. Granted, we were living in a downtown Corsicana loft at the time, but we still had to take care of our animals at the farm and protect our water pipes.
We’ve been living on the farm for six months now, so there were some additional preparations to make before the December storm. With no guests on the property, we were able to narrow our focus.
We huddled with our son McClendon and daughter-in-law Yessika, who were living at the farm, to talk out our game plan. Since the freeze was predicted to last multiple days, McClendon thought it wiser to turn the water off, rather than let it drip. We didn’t want to risk any damage to our borrowed RV or their skoolie - or to the hoses that carry water to them.
We made other preparations. Mac and Yessika chopped firewood for their small wood stove. Houston and I grabbed an additional heater from one of the tents for the RV. We lined our bathtub with bottled water and bought baby wipes. I made sure all my coldest weather gear was easily accessible - two base layers to wear under winter clothes, wool socks and a wool hat, as well as snow boots for venturing outdoors.
I’m finding that navigating undesirable situations like this is such a mental game. If I have prior notice, adjusting my expectations can make all the difference. This time I allowed myself to relax. I listened to books and played games on my iPad. I watched movies with predictable endings. I did very little work outside, opting to go for a couple of short walks each day in the sunshine to keep my spirits up. I also met a friend for coffee one day.
A few evenings we traded off making meals and shared them at Mac and Yessika’s in front of a cozy wood burning stove. We played a game one night. And I was even able to make the Christmas treats I make for our family every year. When we did turn the water back on, and a pipe burst, McClendon was here to help Houston make the necessary repairs.
There’s something about shared experiences like these - whether you’re standing in line at the grocery store, playing a game together in a school bus home or fixing a broken pipe - that make you feel more connected and less alone. As much as I hate cold weather, I celebrate these times of togetherness.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
