We’re in the thick of it - our busiest week of the year - spring break. Each year, during the annual school holiday, we have guests seeking a respite from the city or the suburbs. Their goals are similar: to connect with nature and each other, relax in a peaceful setting and hang out with friendly farm animals.
As the days get longer and warmer, those who’ve never camped or glamped get curious. I think spring, with its promise of new life and new beginnings, makes all of us a tiny bit more courageous and willing to try something new.
This week we met a couple from north Texas who said every couple of months they go on a new adventure. They’ve stayed in a variety of different glamping options, including a treehouse (something we hope to add one day). The next time they visit our property, they’re planning to stay in the skoolie that we’ll be renting out in the next few weeks.
The majority of our spring breaks guests are families with school aged children. We’ve learned that often one of the parents enjoys camping, but the other wants the comforts of home. Or maybe the kids have been pestering their parents to stay in a tent. These families build memories feeding farm animals, talking around the campfire, tucked up in a cozy tent at night, or looking at the expanse of dark sky, dotted with tiny stars.
We also have folks who come out for some alone time. Away from the responsibilities and busyness of their everyday lives, they journal at a writing desk inside one of the wall tents, cast their line in the catch and release pond or just get some much-needed sleep in a comfortable bed.
A mother daughter duo visited this week. Over the course of their stay, I could see how relaxed they became. Their enjoyment of each other, the animals and being so close to nature was something that came up in every conversation we had with them. And I like to think they were able to connect in a way that maybe they wouldn’t have otherwise.
But our guests aren’t the only ones who reap the rewards of these spring break trips. We do as well. Sure, there’s the additional income, but the best takeaway is the opportunity to meet new people, say “what’s up” to returning guests and share hugs with friends from our Dallas days.
If you had told me ten years ago, even five, that we’d be spending a week in March like this, I wouldn’t have believed you. But just like the seasons we enjoy (or endure) in our little slice of planet Earth, we’re experiencing joy in this new season of our own life. And spring break 2023 is a fine example of that.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.