Those of us who have opened our hearts to a pet know that one day they will breathe their last breath and we’ll be left to deal with the loss. After our oldest Boxer, Zoe, passed away just over a year ago, it hit home that one day her younger sister would pass as well.
Stella has always been “my'' dog. I sometimes feel like she’s my secret service detail. Whether we’re walking down Beaton or hanging out inside our loft, she is vigilant. When inside, she alerts me if she hears someone outside our door or even if a car door shuts in the parking lot. If we encounter folks on our early morning walks she is very suspicious, lunging and barking at them if they get too close. My husband, Houston, doesn’t get the same level of security. Stella’s loyalty and diligence is sweet, but it can also be annoying.
Then last week she began to bark randomly. Sometimes it’s when another dog is being rambunctious, but often there appears to be no reason at all. She just looks at me and lets loose with a deep throated, insistent bark.
It’s become so irritating that I haven't been able to work at home; I have to escape to get anything done. I finally took her to the vet yesterday. She was given a clean bill of physical health, other than the cataracts that an older dog is bound to have. Her weight is great, her hearing is fine and she can still jump up in our truck and on our bed.
With all of that in mind, the doctor recommended a calming collar, which I promptly put on Stella when we returned home. I’m assuming it takes more than 24 hours for the pheromones in the collar to begin working because once again I’ve had to leave our loft to get any work accomplished. If it still isn’t working in another 24 hours, I’ll call the vet to get the anxiety/sleeping medication she indicated was another option.
I hate the situation we find ourselves in, but it’s a reminder that there’s so much we can learn from our beloved pets. Right now I’m learning to live in the moment and not grieve prematurely. I’m trying to live each day to the fullest - just like Stella. My sweet protector will one day cross the rainbow bridge, but for now she’ll run with abandon at the farm in the cool of the early morning, go on our daily walks and get extra snuggles from her people.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.