It was 2011. Pop icon Kelly Clarkson released an album called “Stronger.” The title track’s catchy refrain makes the claim: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” I was reminded of this song and its familiar chorus earlier this week when working at our farm.
It was my turn to take care of the farm animals. Our Kunekune pigs have a high fenced pen for nighttime, but during the day we move them to another area of the property for grazing. They spend the day munching contentedly in a shaded area, lolling in plastic swimming pools, all while secured inside portable electric fencing.
One of my jobs on that particular day was to fill the pig’s food bucket with the protein pellets they love so much and lead them to their daytime enclosure. While the pigs ate the food scattered on the ground inside their fencing, I began the process of filling their pools and troughs with water from the livestock pond (commonly referred to as a “tank,” since it’s used for livestock).
My husband, Houston has a generator and pump set up to draw water from the tank, with hoses attached so we can take the water where it’s needed. The weight of the hoses, combined with trees in the path makes the chore daunting, at least for someone as uncoordinated as me. And just to make things more interesting, the hoses are never where they’re needed, because the last time they were used, the pigs were going to a different area.
This chore is made even more fun when the heat index is 108. When I have double duty - morning and evening chores - I sweat completely through my clothes and sweat trickles into my eyes, burning and making it difficult to see.
Anyway, as I was pulling hoses and traipsing back and forth between pig enclosures, I was reminded of this song. As rough as the chores have been, they haven’t killed me. And in fact, they’re making me stronger.
Physically, my arms have never looked better and I’m finding it easier to do planks during my morning workout. Mentally it’s been a boost as well, empowering even, just knowing that I can do work I haven’t done before and that no one got hurt or went hungry on my watch. A bonus is that I’ve learned some tricks to make the job easier, like doing as much of the evening prep in the morning hours as possible, when it’s much cooler. And my best friend these days is a cooling towel, saturated with cold water and draped around my neck.
How about you? Is there a challenging situation - physical, emotional, mental - that you find yourself in? My hope is that we’re all able to look beyond the difficulty we’re experiencing and be encouraged that as tough as it is, in the end we’ll be stronger.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
