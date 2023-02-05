Yesterday I talked with a friend and fellow newbie farmer. She shared the struggles she and her husband are facing on their property and I talked about ours. Our conversation was a reminder of how many times we think others have their act together, especially if social media is our only way of looking at people’s lives. In reality, they are often being challenged in the same way we are.
We laughed about how so many love the idea of farming — as it’s portrayed on Instagram. You rarely see the challenges. After all, who wants to see photos of muddy roads and pathways, dead plants, unfinished projects and unruly livestock?
We may never know what someone is going through, unless we spend time together, sharing our successes AND our failures. Most of us who own farms or other small family businesses really aren’t in competition with one another. And if we are, it’s okay. Opening ourselves up to be vulnerable allows others to do the same.
But someone has to take the first step.
Initially we may have to admit to ourselves that either we’re not suited to a particular role or that we need to reassess and figure out a different way to get the same task accomplished. In my case, I had to back off from being in charge of our hydroponic farming operation. I was worried about what others would think and was also feeling like a failure.
It was the same situation when it came to cleaning our glamping tents. I was unwilling to let that go to someone else, thinking that it was my responsibility. Finally, with Houston’s encouragement that we were losing money by me cleaning the tents, we hired someone to take on the weekly task.
If I could pass along one piece of advice to others starting a farm or family business, or any other venture really, it’s to choose a path that plays to your strengths. Identify what you're good at and spend as much time as possible doing those things, knowing that you’ll have to do a bit of the things you don’t love. And then, if/when possible, find others to take over what’s draining you. I know it’s not always possible, but I’m learning that sometimes we have to make hard choices. It’s important to remember that often saying “no” is a sign of strength, not weakness.
Since relinquishing some of my physical responsibilities on our farm, I’ve had more energy to market our glamping business and dinners, resulting in increased revenue. And the person we’ve hired to clean our tents has been a delight to work with, does a great job and loves coming to the farm each week. It’s been a win for all of us.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.