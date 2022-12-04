I’m beginning to believe that there is very little about a small business that is actually small. Oh, the number of those who work for the organization may be few. And it may be family owned. But I’m witnessing first hand a network of people who play vital supporting roles in our farm to table, event and glamping business.
All of our kids and their spouses have contributed in some way to what we’re doing at our farm. They’ve either worked with us or been sounding boards when we’ve had to make important decisions. Even our granddaughters, by spending time with us on the property, have done their part - allowing us to taste the joy that guests experience when they visit.
Others have worked with us to create dining experiences, prepare lodging and do other projects around the farm. They’ve also helped us find new revenue streams. Still others have listened, given advice and prayed for us.
Then there are the guests who keep returning to Purdon Groves to stay in one of our glamping tents or join us at a Chef’s Table Experience dinner. We also get support from people who buy our produce and canned goods, those who follow us on social media and even readers of this column.
Owning our own small business has given my husband Houston and me a unique insight into how important it is to support small, locally owned businesses. It’s become a priority for us. Below are a few examples of how easy it is to do this.
Our daughter-in-law’s birthday was this week. I had a choice to make: buy on Amazon or shop from a local business. I chose the latter. Not only was I able to pick up some handmade items that I knew Katie would love; I supported the entrepreneurs who are growing their family-owned business.
A few weeks ago I needed a dress for an event. The thought of driving to Dallas was daunting. Instead I reached out to a local boutique owner, who sent me photos of dresses in my size. A few days later I spent 10 minutes in her store, trying on and then buying the dress that was just what I needed.
Supporting small, locally owned businesses isn’t difficult. But it does require a change in the way we think. Does it mean I’ll never place another order on Amazon or drive to Dallas for an item? Of course not, but it’s encouraging to know that we have some great businesses right here in our county. And when I can, I’ll do my best to keep most of my hard-earned money in our area - helping others like me and thereby doing my part to help build the fabric of our community.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
