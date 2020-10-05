One of my favorite parts of owning our place is providing opportunities for people to enjoy time with those they love and even time by themselves. Often a guest shares photos of their family glamping, their child petting one of the donkeys or a friend fishing.
When we’re leading a farm tour, we get to see firsthand grins on the faces of kids and adults alike over the antics of the pigs. Many tell us they are just grateful to get out of the city to relax. Sometimes they write a review of their experience on one of the online booking platforms.
The point is, there is a common thread in almost every guest’s experience: They are practicing being in the moment with those they love or they’re escaping the busyness of their lives to be silent and reflect. Their decision to do this is inspiring.
While it’s such a blast to know that people are enjoying our property, I often feel like a hypocrite because honestly, I’m pretty terrible at slowing down to enjoy my surroundings. I’m a task oriented person and looking around me at all there is to do, it’s often tough for me to relax. Thoughts of cleaning, watering, organizing and scheduling run through my mind. Houston is much better at taking time to be still on the property. He’ll often find a clean area inside the pig fencing to sit down and let the pigs come lie down next to him for their tummy rubs. I love that he does this.
Last week our son, daughter in law and their two dogs came into town from California. They stayed in the glamping tent, which meant we spent more time relaxing at the farm than usual. We ate dinner a couple of nights, watching all of the dogs run around, wrestle with each other and wade in the pond. And the last few minutes of daylight were spent in front of the fire pit with a glass of wine, talking and laughing.
It was so unusual to not be worrying if our guests were having a good time or fretting that I hadn’t finished all of my tasks for the day. For probably the first time in a long time, I was truly relaxed at the farm.
It caused me to stop and consider: why own such a beautiful piece of land, a place that’s served as a retreat for so many, if I don’t take the time to enjoy it? If I’m so focused on my tasks, stressed about making money or worried about reviews, how can I create an environment where others are able to relax?
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
