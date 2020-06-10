I have a much deeper appreciation for farmers now that my husband and I own and run a farm.
Neither Houston or I grew up farming, and until three years ago we had never thought about growing produce and raising livestock. As novice farmers, we’re learning that nothing is easy and challenges are plentiful. We battle pests and disease. Systems and equipment sometimes malfunction or break. Humans forget or make mistakes. Deciding where to spend resources is tricky. And livestock don’t always do what you want them to do.
Although our farm isn’t certified organic yet, we’ve made a commitment to only use organic methods for controlling pests and diseases. This comes at a cost. Plants in the towers and in the dirt must be monitored very closely and preventive maintenance must be done on a strict schedule. Our daughter, Emilie, who manages this area, has worked hard to educate herself and get advice from experts when needed.
Systems and equipment are not infallible. We’ve had a watering timer malfunction and hoses have burst. When we were living in Dallas, that created a real problem. Recently we arrived at the farm to discover a short in our electric pig fencing. Two pigs were grazing in a far off field. When housing our towers inside a greenhouse in the winter, unseasonably high temperatures made the enclosure too hot for our plants. This required the use of additional fans for airflow.
Human error is always a factor. Between the three of us, Emilie, Houston and I have all either forgotten an important step when filling in for one of the others or have learned the hard way what methods don’t work. And we’re not alone. When we sold our produce at the Dallas Farmers Market, a farmer in a neighboring stall shared that she’d lost 1500 tomato plants in her greenhouse because she forgot to turn on heaters on an unexpectedly frigid night.
We’ve also struggled with where to use our resources - both financial and physical. It’s easy to look back and think how we would’ve spent differently had we known more. My sister-in-law, who owns a farm with her husband in Georgia, told us spending more time on the property would help inform how best to use it. She was 100% correct. Since moving to Corsicana to be near the farm, it’s been much easier to recognize what might work and what might not work.
Experience has taught us that livestock can be unpredictable. No matter how much research you do, if you’ve never owned livestock, they will surprise you. Just yesterday morning, I arrived at the farm to find the donkeys had crossed the barrier to the peach orchard and were grazing contentedly on patches of grass - not peach trees, thankfully! While I was on the phone troubleshooting that issue with Houston, I heard an unexpected animal sound. It sounded suspiciously like a pig. It was a pig. Four pigs, in fact. They had escaped their pens and had meandered 100 yards to the garden, where I was working.
Lest you think I’m sorry I chose this line of work, I’m not. It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. It’s just that now I have a whole new appreciation for people who farm. When I hear the expression, “Thank a farmer,” I understand why I should be grateful. I also understand that the sometimes higher prices I pay for organic and/or local produce or meat, is worth it. I’m making a choice to support a farmer who has personally worked hard to provide a wholesome, high quality product.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
