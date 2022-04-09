I was interviewing my son McClendon for an article when he mentioned a guy named David Goggins who uses a ‘cookie jar’ approach to life. McClendon explained, “The idea is that your life is a cookie jar and the cookies inside are all of your accomplishments. When you’re having a bad day, you reach into your cookie jar and see the things you’ve accomplished and remind yourself that you CAN do hard things.”
I’d never heard of David Goggins or his analogy, but it makes sense. I think it’s something we can all relate to. (Check out one of his YouTube clips if you’re still unsure.) Think about your own cookie jar. What are some of the struggles you’ve had to overcome? Surviving the breakup of a relationship or the loss of a job; working hard to pass a class even with a learning disability; and training for and completing a marathon are all examples of situations people have worked hard to get through. Chances are going through them has allowed you to become a stronger person - mentally, emotionally, physically and/or spiritually.
For my son, who thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail with his two brothers, he says the trek represents “…more than 100 cookies in my cookie jar. Every day was an achievement - a decision to keep going.” McClendon shared that after averaging 20 miles per day, his feet hurt so bad, but he absolutely could not focus on his feet. If he did, he wouldn’t complete the trail.
When I look at my own life, one of the most significant hurdles I overcame was leaving my family, friends and all that was familiar in my junior year of high school to be an exchange student in Sweden. There were many times during those twelve months that I felt lonely and homesick. But now, whenever I’m faced with a difficult situation, I can choose to remember the personal growth I experienced that year.
We face challenges every day on our farm. Sometimes it seems there aren’t enough hours in the day to do all that we feel we need to accomplish. Often there are projects that need doing, but the financial resources just aren’t there. And some days, if I’m honest, I’m just not feeling it. Still, there are chores that must be done. That’s when I have to dig down into that cookie jar for some motivation.
One of the principles that Goggins expounds on is that growth changes us. The challenges that we face shape who we are. McClendon’s adventure on the AT certainly changed his path. “After being outside for 120 days, I knew I’d never live a normal American life,” he says. Now he lives on our farm and works outside every day.
Theyear spent abroad as a 16 year old helped give me the confidence to marry and raise four kids, work hard and own my own business. I’ll only add one caveat (for me) to Goggins’ idea that we as individuals possess all this power: I know I didn’t get through that year or any other challenges on my own. I drew strength from God, my family and my friends.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
