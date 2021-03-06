I never expected to be woken up Saturday morning by a policeman’s flashlight hammering on my door, but that’s exactly what happened. I’d been up during the night with a new puppy and had laid back down on the sofa half an hour earlier. In my fatigue soaked brain, I registered a loud pounding on the door to our downtown Corsicana loft.
My husband, Houston, came out of the bedroom and I told him I thought someone was knocking on our door. He thought it was downstairs. But a minute or so later, the hammering was louder - definitely our door this time.
The officer told him a building further down our block was on fire and we had just a few minutes to gather whatever we needed before heading out the back of our building. We dressed, got our pets, passports, wallets and electronics - anything we thought we might need. Before hurrying outside, I grabbed a pouch with my favorite jewelry.
What greeted us upon exiting was a group of neighbors on the corner of the next block, talking in soft tones about the blaze while blue and red lights strobed in the predawn hour. Fire trucks and ambulances were near the fire, and police cars blocked Beaton at the Fourth and Fifth street intersections. A hook and ladder truck was spraying water directly over what had once been a JCPenney store. The scene was surreal.
From the beginning, we were treated with such kindness and compassion. Almost as soon as we got to the next corner with our dogs, the Red Cross showed up with water bottles and blankets. Canterbury Court Antiques opened up their building that’s being renovated and supplied us with breakfast. Diana Castillo from Lady Diana’s brought us fresh coffee, breakfast tacos and croissants. Grace Community Church opened up their building for us to use the restrooms, and a downtown artist friend opened up her studio so we had a comfortable place to wait.
Around 8 a.m. we were allowed to enter our loft for a few minutes to get some other items, and by 11:30 a.m. power had been restored to our building and we were able to return. By Saturday afternoon the smoky smell had mostly dissipated from our loft. Others weren’t so fortunate. But thankfully, no one was injured.
One of my biggest takeaways from Saturday was the need to have a “go bag.” (You’d think I would have learned this lesson after our winter storm.) We all compared notes on what we took with us: pets, passports, birth certificates, laptops, medication and guns (this is Texas, after all). I spoke to one person on our block who is including special, one of a kind photos in his. I’ll be adding that to my list.
The other takeaway was a sense of gratitude for our small town and those who make up our community. There’s no place I’d rather be.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.