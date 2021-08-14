For all of you folks out there who love change and have a spontaneous streak in your personality, I salute you. But that’s just not me. I thrive in structure and hang on to the way things have been for far longer than I should in some cases.
As I’ve mentioned in a couple of recent columns, we’ve made some changes at the farm in the past year. (If I’m honest, we’re constantly making changes.) Most were in order to remain relevant and profitable. The hidden gem, though, is that changing things up is opening my eyes to how something can be done differently, and maybe even better in some ways.
I’ve written about how, like other businesses, we’re adapting and making the most of what we have. Over the past few weeks we’ve had a couple of families who have stayed with us as they’re passing through our area on a road trip. Before, they wouldn’t have come because we had a two night minimum, but we recently lifted that requirement to increase bookings. And it’s making a difference; we’re starting to get more reservations. Two families booked two different nights as they were traveling - one from Oklahoma and another headed back to their home in Kansas. Both families booked farm tours, which allowed me to get to know them better. Letting people stay just one night is also giving people who aren’t sure about traditional camping the chance to “dip their toes in the shallow end.” If they decide they’re not cut out for camping/glamping, they haven’t made a big time or financial commitment.
We’ve also gotten to meet and work with some other local, small business owners. When our previous chef, Tanner, moved too far away to continue working with us, Diana and Adelaide Castillo, owners of Lady Diana’s Zen Cafe, stepped in to partner with us. Passionate about using locally sourced produce and meats, they’ve been doing a great job providing Chef’s Table Experiences for our guests. Although we miss Tanner, his moving on has allowed us to use someone local - something we’re thrilled about. It’s so exciting to get to support another small business. And the icing on the cake is that Diana and Adelaide are a joy to work with.
Change is hard for me. And often it seems as soon as I get accustomed to the way things are, we have to revamp in order to stay relevant or profitable. That’s what’s happened recently. And I’ve been richer for it. I may never be one to volunteer for change in my life, but I am learning that change can be good.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.