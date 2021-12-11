Sometimes I feel like we have our own reality show. After all, we meet the necessary criteria. There’s almost always a challenge/problem. And eventually we come to some sort of solution. What gets tricky is all of the drama that ensues between the problem and the solution. Situations invariably pop up that need immediate attention.
Reality shows (as well as some docuseries and documentaries) abound, both on network television and through various streaming platforms. They all have the same formula. A case in point is the uber popular Fixer Upper television series, featuring Waco’s Chip and Joanna Gaines. They choose a house - usually one needing a lot of work - buy it relatively inexpensively, and by the end of the hour it’s a showpiece.
Another reality show, The Deadliest Catch, is full of drama. We’re talking what seems like life and death drama. Will the captain and crew get the catch and make it home with their haul? Adrenaline junkies must love it.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend our kids asked us to sit down with them and watch the Amazon Prime documentary, The Biggest Little Farm. I can’t count the number of times we’ve been giving a farm tour and someone has asked if we’ve seen the show. When I stream videos, it’s almost always to be entertained, to escape reality. It’s the same when I’m reading. I shy away from self help books and how-to videos. But when our kids asked, I figured it was time to take a look at what everyone had been talking about.
I have to be honest: I cringed, knowing (or suspecting) what would happen in different scenarios - like when the chickens weren’t adequately protected. Still, I’m glad we watched it. It gave Houston and me some ideas of things we might try on our own farm.
If you haven’t already seen The Biggest Little Farm, I encourage you to do so. If nothing else, it’ll make you glad that you’ve chosen a different profession. But there’s also a chance that it will give you a grateful heart for farmers.
Sometimes when I’m watching shows like this, I just want to see the beginning and the end, preferring to skip the drama in the middle. The only flaw in that plan is that I miss the process. It’s the same in our own little reality show. I very much want to get from point A to point B as fast as possible. But it’s along the path where meaningful things take place, relationships are deepened and real growth occurs. That’s where the good stuff is.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
