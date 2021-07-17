Almost two years ago I wrote a piece for this column entitled “The Table.” In it I described what I meant by the term.
I wrote, “I’m discovering it’s (The Table) more than a place to eat. It’s an experience where we share not only food, but also ourselves. We have conversations. We slow down and listen. It’s an opportunity to nourish our bodies and our souls.”
I still believe that. And after a year and a half where so many of us had little to no contact with extended family and/or friends, sitting around a table and breaking bread is an even more cherished practice.
I also wrote in that column, “If you’ve traveled abroad, particularly to places like Italy and France, you’ve probably noticed that meals aren’t rushed affairs. People linger...and not just because the wine is flowing. There’s a communion of sorts that we as Americans often neglect.”
One of the farm events we most missed during the pandemic was our Chef’s Table Experience. We plan to begin these outdoor dinners again in September. And it’s got me thinking again of all the things I love about the dinners.
We sit close together, at one long, narrow table. This encourages connecting with others. Often people will come with friends, but there are always folks who don’t know one another. An unrushed meal gives them the opportunity to have conversations with people they might not otherwise have met.
We like to have a small number of people - no more than 20. This allows everyone to interact with the chef as he/she introduces each course and the wine that’s been paired with it.
Between courses, our guest artist shares about his/her creative journey. We also might get a chance to see/hear their creativity. We all go home having learned something.
And then there’s the obvious - the breaking of bread. We enjoy delicious, locally sourced produce, meat and wine. This provides an opportunity for us to highlight other small businesses.
Normally we have our dinners outside under giant oak trees, with Edison lights hanging overhead. It’s a great environment, one that our guests truly enjoy. A few weeks ago we were scheduled to host a luncheon for 10, but the weather forced us to have the meal inside one of our 16 x 20 glamping tents. Even though we were indoors, we still experienced so many of the elements I mentioned earlier. While we could hear the rainstorm outside, we were snug and dry in our canvas dining space, talking and laughing, getting to know one another and eating a beautiful and delicious meal.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not great at practicing The Table in my everyday life. Meals are often something I grab in a hurry when I’m heading out the door. But whenever I purposely have this type of Table Experience, I walk away feeling full - not just with the food I’ve eaten. I am sated with the conversations and connections. My spirit is lightened and my sights broadened. I walk away a richer person.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
