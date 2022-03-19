Wednesday reinforced our recent realization that farming is never boring. Another event occurred that reminded us that a surprise is often waiting just around the bend.
We had a visitor at our farm on Wednesday. While having lots of guests - especially during spring break - is nothing new, having a new animal show up is. No, it wasn’t a coyote or a wild hog. Our livestock guardian dog Samson and donkeys Daphne and Ollie do a great job keeping those away. It was a wild turkey.
Imagine Houston’s surprise when he pulled up to the livestock pens on Wednesday morning for a 10 am tour and found this new addition. At first he thought it was Tom, our male turkey. (Males are called “toms,” while females are called hens.) But soon he saw Tom. The other turkey strutted and put all his feathers on display, while he and Tom checked each other out.
Though we’ve been hoping to acquire some hens for Tom to mate with, we had never considered another male. He just showed up. It’s anybody’s guess how long he’ll stay and how/if he and our bird will get along. (As of Thursday, they were keeping their distance from one another.)
I make no secret of the fact that I’m rooting for Tom to be top turkey at our farm. He’s just a really cool guy. Consider this: he likes looking at his reflection in the bumper of our truck, pecking every so often. He also is a peacemaker. Whenever two of the roosters are going at one another, invariably Tom will step in to break it up. And he’s almost always around close by. It’s like he wants to be near, but not right beside us.
It’s important to note that prior to Tom’s being on our farm, we had no real experience with turkeys. Initially we brought him onto our property to one day mate with a turkey hen and have babies. Our goal as a farm to table venue is to grow as much of our food on the property as possible.
In the coming months, with help from our son McClendon and daughter-in-law Yessika, we hope to begin incubating chicken, duck, geese and maybe even turkey eggs. Those chicks, ducklings, goslings and poults (the name for domesticated baby turkeys), along with future litters of KuneKune pigs, will provide a meat source for our farm. This means the produce grown in our hydroponic towers, the future fruit from our orchard and the ethically and sustainably sourced protein will make up the food for our farm to table dinners, our loyal customers and our own family.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
