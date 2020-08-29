The realization hit me today that in many ways farming can be therapeutic. There are some chores that require a good deal of concentration, but others are familiar enough that they allow the head space to be mentally refreshing.
Consider these aspects of our daily chores: we hang out with animals that have become beloved pets; we harvest wholesome produce and nutrient rich eggs; and we make new discoveries about our land and the creatures who live here.
One of our favorite farm chores is interacting with the animals. Each morning we let the pigs out of their overnight pen to go wallow in the muddy banks of the livestock tank and then alternately waddle and trot over to their daytime grazing area. No matter what kind of day I’ve had up till that point, this always brings a smile to my face. Their upturned snouts reveal humanlike teeth, prompting me to return their toothy grin.
Feeding treats to the donkeys makes me smile too. Often they’re waiting on us at the pigpen when we arrive in the morning. They know that my husband, Houston, usually has a treat for them, either apples or peanut butter filled pretzels - their favorite. They come right up to us, even eating out of our hands through an open truck window.
Letting the chickens out to free range for the day and gathering eggs holds its own kind of joy. I always thought chickens made a loud “bawk, bawk” sound, but ours don’t. Instead, as I walk over to the coop to let them out, I hear what sounds like a bevy of doves. The hens’ soft cooing serenades me as I gather their gift of brown eggs.
Cultivating and harvesting produce from the hydroponic towers and the dirt garden is one of the highlights of the week. I love that we have enough to satisfy our own needs and those of glampers who book the chef, but also to sell to local customers. While maintaining these spaces can sometimes be challenging, clearing weeds out of the dirt garden or adding more nutrient water to a tower doesn’t require a lot of concentration. Again, these chores allow me time to think and even problem solve.
When I’m walking around the property, or sometimes just looking up from what I’m doing, I’m often drawn in by the sight of a wildflower swaying gently in the breeze or a hawk soaring high in the sky. Today I noticed the limbs of the persimmon trees were weighed down with the yellow fruit. Three months ago wild plums were abundant. It seems that with every season comes the renewed surprise of something growing that we didn’t plant.
I definitely have stressful days, but then there are days like today - where every interaction, every discovery, every minute spent in thoughtful reflection on the farm brings me a sense of peace and calm.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
