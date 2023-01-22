I believe it’s important to challenge ourselves. Sometimes occasions for mental, emotional and physical growth present themselves spontaneously. Other times we have to seek out opportunities. I became especially aware of this 25 years ago in Atlanta.
I was part of an acting team that provided a theater element at our church’s weekly service. One of the exercises the director had us do to improve our craft was write on a three by five index card about something we’d done that was outside of our comfort zone. Then we had to read it aloud to the group.
The card foremost in my mind is one where I recounted participating in a high ropes course on our group retreat. I’m extremely afraid of heights. Heart pounding, I took first one step and then another on the rope, with a fellow team member encouraging me the whole way. If it hadn’t been for their support, I’m not sure I could have made it to the other side.
As scary as that was, when I look back on the past five years of owning our property, it’s with the assurance that I could have filled up an entire stack of those cards. I regularly have experiences that would qualify.
Buying our property and supporting my husband Houston in his dream to start an art farm - a place where artists could come to retreat and work - was something I never would have considered on my own. Building our business from scratch and developing our property into a farm and glamping destination has been hard work.
Before getting our livestock, the only animals I’d ever cared for were our family pets. I knew next to nothing about pigs, donkeys, sheep, chickens and other fowl. A few years ago I began helping Houston lead private farm tours for guests. I’ve done everything from wrangling escaped pigs back into their pens to stroking our sweet donkey Ruth as she lay dying from cancer.
While we’ve always hosted individuals and groups of people in our home, Houston and I have no prior experience in the hospitality industry. However, since our daughter Emilie introduced us to Glamping, it’s been the primary source of revenue on our farm. The one tent operation turned into three during the pandemic. The mental work of scaling and marketing this part of our small business often feels overwhelming. And the physical labor of cleaning and maintaining the structures can be exhausting.
Consider these my three by five cards. Each challenge has paid off. Not only have I met and overcome daunting situations, I’ve experienced incredible joy alongside my husband welcoming artists and other guests to our farm.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
