My husband Houston always knew he wanted livestock on our property. Once we moved from downtown Dallas to downtown Corsicana in 2019, we knew we could begin to look in earnest for our first animals, since we’d be at the farm every day.
In October of that year, our representative for our hydroponic farming operation came to visit the property. The next day, while driving with her to Austin for a conference, Gina shared with us about the KuneKune pigs she had on her small farm in California. She also told us the story about how the original 14 pigs came to the US in the 1990’s from New Zealand. Later we learned that they are a true grazing pig with short snouts and legs. They are slow growing and their meat is red and marbled.
When we returned home Houston began researching the breed and looking for someone who had them in our area. Houston and our daughter Emilie paid Dottie, a nearby KuneKune breeder, a visit sometime in November. They were impressed with how smart the pigs were and loved the color variations - black/white; ginger; cream; ginger/black and others. Dottie made recommendations on which two she’d start out with as new owners. She had a seven month old black gilt - a female who hasn’t yet given birth - and a four week old ginger/black boarling.
At the end of December Houston went to pick up the pigs, whom we named Bertha and Rupert. Five months later our herd began to grow, with the addition of Maggie, another gilt and Nigel, a castrated male (called a barrow). Our plan was for Maggie and Bertha to be mated with Rupert when they were a bit older. Nigel would be a companion for Rupert when it was necessary to separate him from the ladies before they gave birth.
Bertha ran away, never to be seen again, but Maggie and Rupert did have babies - two beautiful litters. During last summer’s drought we had to make some tough decisions. We were spending a fortune on feed and we knew we needed to concentrate on organizing the fencing for better grazing management. Six piglets from the most recent litter had already been sold. We decided to rehome four that had been born the previous year. We also rehomed Maggie and Rupert to some wonderful folks who already owned Rupert’s half-brother.
For now we have three little pigs. I say this tongue in cheek since they’re upwards of 200 pounds. Lucille Ball (AKA Luci) and Nicole Kidman (AKA Niki) will be two years old in April. Nigel is their constant companion. Some time this year we plan to rent a boar in order to expand our herd.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
