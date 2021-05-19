I’ve never been especially introspective, but lately I’ve been asking myself questions, namely one question: Where do I bring the most value to our farm?
With so many chores that are necessary to run our small business, we haven’t always had the luxury of picking and choosing the tasks we want to do. We just pitch in and do whatever is needed. If either Houston or I need help completing a task, we stop and help, putting our own project on the back burner. And if one of us is sick or can’t make it to the farm that day, the other one has to pick up the slack. Having done every task on the farm has its rewards. It’s given us the opportunity to know about how long a job takes and what it’s composed of. Often we discover through trial and error easier, faster, better ways of working.
We’ve been in start upmode, but as we begin to scale our business - adding additional glamping tents, growing our livestock, etc - we’re determining where each of us brings the most value. After we do that, we can decide what jobs can be outsourced. While we don’t have the revenue to hire a full time employee, we are finally able to pay someone an hourly wage to do some of the support work in the glamping side of our business.
It’s taken me a long time to admit I need help. I’m sure much of my reluctance has been financially motivated, but it also has a little to do with my pride - pride that I can do all of the tasks myself. I’m realizing though that when I’m trying to do it all, burnout is just around the corner. That’s why I believe it’s so important to have my primary role be one that uses my gifts and abilities: writing and promoting our business, communicating with our guests and networking with other small business owners.
If I don’t have time to do the things I’m good at, I can quickly adopt the attitude of “just getting through the day.” What’s wrong with that thinking? It sounds innocent enough. But the mindset of just barreling through the day and gutting it out closes me off to opportunities for learning and growth. It dulls my senses so that I miss the small joys along the way. Instead of viewing my feelings of being overwhelmed as an opportunity to assess the tasks and what really must be done, prioritizing and who might help me, I look at the day thinking it’s all on me. I’m exhausted before I even begin.
I haven’t gotten it all figured out by a long shot, but I am learning. Today is a new day.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
