We all need help. Maybe you’ve experienced that first hand and don’t need convincing. Or maybe you’ve been burned and don’t trust others to come through for you. Either way, I believe there’s so much to gain by letting others serve you in some way.
What would happen if you let someone in - actually allowed them to see your need? That’s what we did last Friday. The women’s soccer team from Navarro College came out to the farm to volunteer for a couple of hours. If they judged us, they didn’t show it. They just pitched in and began helping wherever most needed. They dismantled, cleaned and reassembled hydroponic towers; weeded the pumpkin patch and did general clean up all over the property. They got done in a very short amount of time what would have taken us days to finish.
We’ve also been fortunate to have friends come work on the farm with us. Their physical help and support has made all the difference. Just showing up has been priceless. It’s reminded us that we are not alone - that someone cares enough to come alongside us - and has given us the encouragement we need to work one more day.
So many times we’re on the receiving end, but I want to get better at being on the giving end. I’ve noticed that when I’m pouring into someone, whether I’m physically doing something for them, calling or texting to check on them, or even just saying a prayer for them, they’re not the only ones getting something out of it. I’m benefitting too. When I’m weary and think I don’t have the energy to make that call or prepare that meal or run that errand, most of the time taking the focus off of my own life actually gives me a boost of energy unlike anything I’ve experienced.
My husband is so good at this. Not only is he a great example; he also takes time to remind me to schedule a coffee date when I think I’m too busy or to reach out to a friend when I’m tired. I’m never sorry when I do. It’s not about guilt; it’s about changing my focus.
How about you? Where in your life are you pouring into others? Have you reached out to help someone recently? You don’t have to volunteer for an organization. Maybe for you it looks like picking up groceries for your neighbor or making a meal for a sick friend. You don’t have to look far to find someone who could benefit from your help. More than likely you’ll benefit as much or more than them.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
