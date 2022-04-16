I have a very difficult time letting others take over and do my job when I’m sick, out of town or busy with other tasks. But I’m learning to let go. I believe God, in his infinite wisdom, allows me to get sick or too busy often enough that I have no choice but to rely on others.
It’s caused me to think about why I’m like that. As I lie in bed with a cold, I’m asking myself: Am I too proud to let others help me? Is it a desire to be in control - making sure things are done the way I want? Or do I struggle feeling like I’m letting someone down?
This is not a new thing for me. Sixteen years ago I developed chronic migraine syndrome. My internist had prescribed narcotics for the migraines I had begun to experience. Instead of relieving the pain, almost immediately after taking the medication I experienced a rebound effect. I haven’t been completely headache free since. While I have since learned physical therapy techniques to prevent the onset of a bad headache, I spent those first two months in bed.
For some of us who are especially stubborn, it sometimes takes a debilitating condition to make us aware that our families, coworkers and friends CAN pick up the slack and take care of our tasks while we recover. I wish I didn’t have to learn that the hard way, but it seems I do.
The past few days while I’ve alternately rested and worked online from my bed, Houston, McClendon and Yessika have taken over my farm responsibilities. They’re having to work longer and harder to make sure everything gets done. Not only are they finishing their own chores: they’re doing mine as well. As in the past, I’ve felt guilty that they’re doing the jobs I’m “supposed” to do.
And then I remember that we’re a team. That’s what a team does. That’s what a family does and what a small business does. While we each have our roles that we perform on a regular basis, the very nature of what we’re doing gives us opportunities to pitch in and make things happen when someone needs help. Along the way, we learn more about how another part of our farm works. We also get the satisfaction of knowing we’re doing our part to help someone we love.
How about you? How do you see teamwork in your own family or small business? I’d love to hear what you’re learning.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
