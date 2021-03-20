I learned a valuable life skill when I met my husband, Houston, at the University of Georgia. He showed me how to determine if pasta was ready. Spaghetti, specifically, was a staple in Houston’s basement apartment. So it wasn’t surprising that he made it for me when I came over for dinner. He explained and then demonstrated how spaghetti is ready when you throw it against the wall and it sticks.
That was more than 36 years ago. I don’t throw my pasta at the wall, but I do find myself figuratively seeing what sticks, or works, especially at the farm. When we first bought our land, we had some ideas of what we wanted to do. Our primary goal was to build a place where artists could come and retreat, work on their craft and help out on the farm for a few hours a day. Since then, many creatives have participated in our artist’s work exchange program. The program stuck.
Initially we had our architect design an amazing indoor and outdoor venue space for weddings and other social events. We thought that would be the financial engine for the property. He created a beautiful rendering that we hope to build out one day. Something we hadn’t taken into account though - probably because we’ve never done this before - was how expensive it would be to do the infrastructure for the property. Water, power, road and re-engineering the flow of water proved to be way more expensive than we had anticipated. We had to step back and think about what would work (or stick) as a revenue generator in the interim.
While we were figuring this out, Houston was having serious health issues. A quadruple bypass in 2019 made us stop to consider what we could do physically. With just the two of us and our daughter (Emilie, who worked with us at the time) we also had to decide what we had time to accomplish.
Emilie suggested we try glamping. After all, it’s a beautiful place to retreat. The farm sits on 21 acres that includes groves of trees and pastureland. We tried the glamping concept out on a few trusted friends, bartering a free night in the tent, a farm tour and meals cooked by our chef in exchange for their input. They told us what worked and what didn’t. We incorporated their suggestions and began booking guests.
We had no idea how big glamping and other outdoor experiences would become in 2020, but with the pandemic it seems that even the most “indoorsy” of us (myself included) relish being outdoors. Another thing that’s working well is private farm tours, especially with so many kids being educated at home over the past year.
At the end of the day, we’re running a business. It has to sustain itself. We’re at the point in our journey where we’re learning - often the hard way - what works and what doesn’t.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.