Our farm grew last week. Eleven baby chicks joined our rooster Midas and his five ladies. We got three different varieties of pullets. A pullet is technically any hen (female chicken) less than a year old. Ours have been sexed and guaranteed to be females. In case you’re wondering, most experts agree that one rooster can easily fertilize up to 10 hens, sometimes more. The fact that Midas is a large rooster and still fairly young, and that all of the chicks might not make it to adulthood, we think our rooster to hen ratio is pretty good.
Their first few nights with us were chilly ones, so we decided to keep the chicks in a box inside our home. During that time, our five-month-old Boxer mix Winnie tried in vain to catch a glimpse of them on a high top table. Over the weekend Houston moved the little birds into the chicken coop. That’s when Winnie got her first good look. She was fascinated. Actually she was obsessed. Whatever word you want to use to describe the fact that she couldn’t take her eyes off of them, that’s what she was.
At first she tried her best to get at them, pouncing with all 30 pounds of her energetic puppy self in an attempt to break through the fencing. It was like watching a game of tag where the players are unable to touch each other. Winnie’s nose was on one side and they would run to an opposite side or corner. Then she would run over to their position and the game was on again. Her dogged determination was at the same time admirable and frustrating.
It was obvious we had some work to do. I began correcting her when she punched at the screen of the coop and rewarding her when she sat and watched. An interesting thing happened. After just a day or two of being able to see them, the fixation wasn’t quite so intense.
Although I wasn’t thrilled with Winnie’s initial behavior, the experience made me ask myself: When was the last time I was so focused? I’ve just recently begun working again on a novel I started writing last summer. For more than two months I barely even looked at the manuscript, much less did any writing. I just wasn’t feeling interested, motivated or creative.
Last week I began looking at the chapters and reworking some content. Then yesterday I even started writing a new chapter. While feeling scared that I’ll lose the desire to work on my book, I’m also feeling grateful to have gotten my toes wet while moving toward a full plunge into the deep end of the writing process.
Maybe I’m not as hyper-focused as Winnie, but at least it’s a start.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com . For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
