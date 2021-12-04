There have been times throughout history where it was necessary for a husband and wife to work together - think farming, ranching or owning a “mom and pop” business. These days, though, it’s not as common.
When we bought our farm over four years ago, we knew it would be a joint effort. Still we really had no idea what that would look like. Since then, I’ve discovered there are many benefits to teaming up with my husband.
I relish the fact that we’re on the same team. He’s got my back and I’ve got his. Sometimes we have to remind each other of this, but at the end of the day, we really do want what’s best for both of us.
I love when we collectively share with others what we’re doing on the property. Whether we meet someone in town when selling our produce or talk with guests on a private farm tour, we enjoy talking about our farm.
We also share victories - great and small. When I get great feedback on our glamping tents or the hydroponic produce, Houston knows the blood, sweat and tears it took to get that. And when I see young children smiling after a farm tour, I know it’s due in large part to the work my husband has done with our livestock.
Lest you think it’s all positive, rest assured there are challenges. Living and working with my spouse dictates that we have very little physical separation. This makes it difficult to carve out alone time.
Also, I can’t vent with him about my coworker. You know what I mean. The people you work with sometimes get on your nerves or do things in a way you wouldn’t do them.
And although we love sharing about our farm with others, it’s taking some time to find our rhythm - for me especially. When Houston is talking, I often get excited and want to jump in and mention an important fact - just before Houston was going to share it.
We can’t both be gone without a Herculean effort. Until a few weeks ago, it had been almost two years since Houston and I had both been gone from the farm for a weekend.
At a time when many consider it prudent for a couple to work at different jobs/careers, ensuring all their “eggs” aren’t in the same basket, we’ve made a choice to go all in. We sink or swim. And that can be pretty frightening. But it also gives us a common goal of making this thing work. We don’t really have a fall back. I wish I could say I’m always okay with that. Some days - on the good days - I am.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
