As small business owners there are days when my husband Houston and I wonder if all the hard work is really worth it. The past few weeks have been especially challenging. Bringing on our second tent, and now the third has been time consuming and labor intensive. I have never worked so hard physically.
Lately I’ve found myself wistfully looking back at days that were easier - days when I had more free time and most of my work was done on a laptop or discussing business over a cup of coffee or lunch. Houston has those days too.
Those are the tough days. Thankfully, there are so many positive, encouraging and downright joyous moments that make up for the difficult times. Often it’s our animals that make us smile on days when we’re feeling weary. Two weeks ago our first litter of piglets was born. Maggie’s babies came at the end of what had been one of our busiest days yet on the farm. As tired as we were, we just looked in awe as she nursed her babies and cared for them like she’d been doing it all her life.
And then there’s the produce growing in the hydroponic towers. Our greens are flourishing and are such a feast for my eyes. The contrast of the leafy greens with the tall white towers is striking and never fails to make me feel happy inside.
But the thing that brings us the most joy is creating experiences for people. There will always be unfinished projects around the farm. There will be areas that are messier than we would like. Animals won’t always be as cute as we wish. And not everyone will like our place or have a good time. (That part is an especially hard pill to swallow.) But at the end of the day, if our guests leave with happy memories - of connecting with family or friends, playing games, swinging under the oaks or eating s’mores by a campfire - then our work has been worth it. If they leave feeling relaxed and refreshed then we’ve done our jobs well and that makes us happy.
Yesterday was another full day. It was challenging and busy and we left the farm feeling exhausted. While running errands yesterday evening, I got a notification of a review from last weekend’s guest. He shared on one of the booking platforms about his experience staying on our property. The way he described his time on the farm and the encouragement he gave us was just what we needed on a day that felt so utterly overwhelming.
Sherry Asbury Clark is Co-Founder of Purdon Groves and a freelance writer. Her column, Finding Myself in a Small Town, appears each week in the Corsicana Daily Sun. You may reach her at sherry@purdongroves.com. For more information on Purdon Groves, a farm, table, venue and retreat property, check out www.purdongroves.com or visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
