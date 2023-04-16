Ben Franklin famously stated “in this world nothing is certain but death and taxes.” If ol’ Ben was around today I think I’d tell him, yeah but you only have to die once, not once a year! The first income tax in America was in 1861 to raise money for the Civil War. It went away shortly thereafter but came back for good in 1913. The tax rate in 1913 was 1% of your income and less than 1% of the United States population even met the threshold to pay it but this time the idea stuck around!
Well it’s that time of year again! The personal income tax due date for 2023 is Tuesday, April 18. As long as your tax return is postmarked by April 18, 2023 it will be considered on time. This has become less of a concern in recent years as over 78% of tax returns are now filed electronically. I’m old enough to remember post offices staying open until midnight on tax day with lines stretching around the building to get postmarked on time.
It does seem the tax code has become just another political tool for legislators to reward or protect their constituents. Our current IRS tax code is 6,871 pages long! Keeping up with that and the ever-changing rules takes a lot of time and dedication by an expert, which I am not. Although, I do think a general knowledge of taxes is something missing in our education system, even at the university level. I have several young adult children that are learning about taxes on the fly as they have graduated and started their careers. One asked me recently to help her with her taxes, 2022 was her first full year of employment after graduating college. When she found out how little she was getting back it surprised her. Her taxes were more than she expected and her refund smaller than she had thought. Her income in 2022 was more than prior years and she didn’t realize it bumped her up into a higher tax bracket. Welcome to a progressive tax system, where the more you make the more you pay. We hear about the exceptions that take advantage of tax deductions or tax credits and end up paying less but for the majority the percentage you pay goes up from 10% on the first $11,000 to 37% at the top of the tax bracket.
Since many complain about higher income earners paying less it brings up two concepts that are worth defining, tax avoidance and tax evasion. Tax avoidance is legally taking advantage of the allowances and provisions in the tax code to lower your tax obligation. In our current system if you can take advantage of the many quirky rules you can really reduce your tax owed. One example is contributing to a retirement fund, you can contribute up to certain limits and the amount that you contribute into your retirement fund is deductible from your current taxable income – this is a common tax planning strategy. Tax evasion is illegally taking advantages that you’re not entitled to or flat out lying to lower you taxes. An example is claiming your dog as a dependent. If you do this and get caught you’ll be in deep do-do including facing fines and possible jail time. It’s important to know the difference between the two and if you’re fuzzy about something being legit or not it’s smart to ask a tax expert.
There are many confusing terms that are useful for most tax fillers to know. One is the difference between a tax deduction vs tax credit. A tax deduction is subtracted from your income to arrive at your taxable income. A tax credit is deducted from the taxes you owe. Tax credits are obviously better as they are a dollar for dollar reduction of what you have to pay.
The last point which I had to remind my young adult kids, a refund doesn’t mean you’re getting money from the government, it just means they are returning the money you overpaid them throughout the year. You have lent that money interest free to the government. So while I know we get excited about a big refund, truth is it’s like finding a hundred dollar bill in the pocket of the jeans you haven’t worn in a while. It’s not new found money it was your money all along!
If you are running behind on your tax preparation you need to know about a tax extension. You can file an extension and as long as it’s filed correct you will get an automatic extension so your due date would be mid-October. Just realize that you’re still obligated to pay your estimated taxes with your extension. The estimate should be at least as much as your prior year tax liability.
Here’s hoping your taxes are done and they didn’t cause you too much stress! But hey at least you can submit it online at 11:59 p.m. April 18th in your pajamas instead of standing in line at the local post office! And as for Mr. Franklin, I’m hoping we can avoid as much of both as possible this year!
Steven S. Nutt, CPA is Executive Vice President/CFO of Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. He is a financial executive with almost 30 years of experience in financial institutions specializing in risk management, accounting and strategic planning. He is a licensed CPA with a masters degree in business management, guest speaker on financial topics at various financial conferences and podcasts and has contributed to several financial publications. He may reached at: snutt@mybanktx.com.
