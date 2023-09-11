Conservationist for Persons with Disabilities is a non-profit organization started in 2017 by Bill Messina and his wife Erika. Messina began his law enforcement career at age 20 in the civilian world. As his career developed, he was recruited by the U.S. Air Force as a civilian investigator in the Office of Special Investigations (think NCIS TV show). By this time, he was 27 years old and had much tactical law enforcement experience under his belt, which made him a perfect candidate for OSI. Messina’s OSI career has seen many military deployments alongside military OSI agents.
Messina has the same traumatic experiences as many military war veterans he has served alongside. The major difference is military veterans have many resources and support systems for their war injuries from PTSD to losing a limb. Civilian agents do not. Messina had the same difficulties assimilating back into a home life at the end of each deployment as his military counterparts.
Messina was fortunately reassigned to a new duty station in France in August of 2016. This was the beginning of his healing journey. He was able to go to Germany and be diagnosed with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury (TBI) among other things and received the much-needed healing he deserved. During this treatment he shared with the therapist how he, his wife and kids would pack up everything they needed for the entire month of December every year and go to their hunting lodge. Of course, as a family they not only enjoyed hunting but anything you could possibly do in the great outdoors. Messina shared that the one month long getaway would reset him and his family for the next 11 months.
Messina’s therapist told him this one-month long retreat was not only “self-medication” but also what saved his marriage and his relationship with his children. This therapy session and subsequent conversation with his beautiful wife Erika led to the beginning of this non-profit charity for persons with disabilities. The charity has a strong emphasis on first responders like law enforcement and firefighters as well as veterans and civilians who have served this country, but it is not limited to them, it is open to anyone with any type of disability AND their families. Messina and his wife recognize the healing benefits of being in the outdoor environment as well as being “unplugged” from phones, computers and the like. Messina, his wife, along with other family members put time and money into the charity, but with everyone having full time jobs, it was difficult to do as much as they wanted to grow the charity.
One of Messina’s co-workers in OSI, Corsicana’s home-grown Andrew Phillips, has joined Messina through the charity on 4 guided hunting trips. Phillips left Corsicana shortly after high school to join the Air Force. He served his country for eight years first in Germany as Special Forces (military police) then in Iraq flying an unmanned aircraft. He was reassigned and became a Military Working Dog handler stationed at Barksdale AF base in Louisiana.
Phillips was soon deployed to Afghanistan with his Belgian Malinois, Rico, as a dog handler, where he and Rico would find IED’s along the roadside among other things. The Taliban frequently put a bounty on the head of each dog handler upwards of $150,000. Like Messina, Phillips was involved in law enforcement from a young adult age. Also, like Messina he has suffered from his war experience.
Phillips and Messina maintained their friendship over the years and Phillips attended his first of four hunting trips with Messina in 2017. After leaving his job with the state, He began having conversations with Messina about the charity and having benefited from his own experience of four hunting trips Phillips wanted to volunteer in a big way to grow the charity and according to Messina, Phillips’s efforts have gained more traction for growth in the last three to four months than it had up to this point.
The charity has received it’s 501c from the IRS, it now has a website: Conservationists for Persons with Disabilities (cpdoutdoors.org) and a Facebook page: (20+) Conservationists for Person’s (Persons) with Disabilities | Facebook. The charity also has caps with their logo for sale.
Phillips, using his hometown connections, has set up the charity’s second big fundraiser right here in Corsicana. TJ Boatright, who is also a military veteran and owns RTSS Gun Range LLC. As a result of his military career, Boatright can sympathize with those who would benefit from the Conservationists for Persons with Disabilities charity. He too has several injuries as a result of his service to his country. Boatright also found it difficult to adjust to the world and life after his military career.
When asked why he was interested in fundraising for CPD Outdoors he stated “I like this charity because I know it works to help individuals like myself, to take a step back and be still for a little while and get connected with the outdoors and get refreshed and on the next level of life!”
Boatright has organized the second fundraiser for CPD OUTDOORS. This year’s event is called The First Responder’s 10-4 benefit. This event is inspired by the accident that DPS Trooper Putz was involved in earlier this year and the response from the community to make sure that Trooper Putz is “OK”. For those of you that don’t know the “10 code” for first responders, 10-4 means “OK”. The core of this second event is to make sure the local first responders are “ok”, and the goal is to send a first responder to enjoy the CPD OUTDDORS facility and benefit from the therapeutic recreation available there.
This event is a 3 Gun shoot which focuses on rifle, shotgun and handgun proficiency. The $50 per shooter entry fee with which includes lunch this year. The top three winners will receive a plaque for their accomplishments.
“Overall, I look for a great day on the range and a chance for enjoyment by all in attendance as well as in competitions! Remember, this is for a benefit, not for profit. So, come and support our wounded and disabled veterans and law enforcement!”
