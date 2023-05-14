Most non-senior Texas homeowners have seen their total homeowner property tax bills double in the past seven to 10 years. With this in mind, whatever property tax relief we get from the current legislative session will be appreciated.
In review, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has been touting State Senate Bill 3 (increased homestead and senior property tax exemptions) as the next “best” solution for mitigating residential property taxes.
Likewise, I feel the Texas House of State Representatives has offered some interesting alternative property tax relief ideas as well including a lower annual property tax appraisal cap for homeowners and a new annual tax appraisal cap for businesses.
Which plan is better? It’s hard to say as we will likely see a meshing of the two ideas when the session ends. However, these are truly nothing more than short term band-aid property tax relief solutions for Texas homeowners.
It seems our state’s real property tax dilemma is two-fold. First, it’s in our unrealistic reliance on annual property tax appraisal increases on residential properties which are based on the unrealized value of our homes. Secondly, the state needs to significantly increase its share of funding into local public education (and stop passing the buck to local property taxpayers).
This prompts a fundamental question which the Governor and our Legislature avoided this session. That being why do homeowners in other states, including those without state income taxes, pay considerably less in residential property taxes than in Texas?
No, I’m not advocating a state income tax nor replacing all property taxes with a giant sales tax. Rather, I feel we need to encourage our current state leaders to step back and consider a totally different approach to how residential and business property is taxed rather than applying short term band-aids to the current system.
Byron Cook is a Corsicana businessman, rancher, and former Texas State Representative.
