By Chris Woolsey – Special to the Daily Sun
On June 26, the Corsicana City Council voted to reject the Navarro Central Appraisal District 2024 budget. Not only does this budget increase the size of government and their ability to collect citizen’s data, it uses our tax dollars to reward poor government performance.
Corsicana has made it a priority to wisely steward tax dollars, as Corsicana was the only taxing entity in the county last year to cut taxes. This year’s Appraisal District budget spends carelessly and recklessly, and they want to stick you with the bill.
Over the past few months, I have personally spoken to hundreds of Navarro County citizens who have shown me their property appraisals. Our Appraisal District has completely rejected actual market conditions, and instead is allowing a computer program and the State Comptroller expectations to drive their decision making.
Gone are the days of independent appraisals that reflect values consistent with prevailing market conditions. The new normal for our appraisal district in Navarro County is to ignore prevailing market conditions and instead to lazily rely on big data collection platforms, tethering taxpayers to thoughtless computer programs that can’t recognize the difference between hundred-year-old houses and new build lake mansions. The Appraisal District wants to double down on this new normal with their 2024 budget.
I have made it a point to defend the appraisal district in the past when their work was consistent with market conditions, but the past two years have been unacceptable. Until our state legislators take responsibility and eliminate the broken appraisal system, local elected officials must do everything in our power to hold these rogue fiefdoms responsible. Every citizen in Navarro County needs to ask their city councils, school boards, and county elected officials to join the City of Corsicana in rejecting the Navarro Central Appraisal district’s budget and hold them accountable for their poor performance.
Chris Woolsey
Corsicana City Council, Pct 3
