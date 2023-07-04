By Mark Archibald - Corsicana Daily Sun
The Corsicana City Council denied the Navarro County Appraisal District’s proposed 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget 4-1. Monday.
Navarro County’s Chief Appraiser, Bud Black asked for a $337,876 increase in the budget which is split between each of the county’s 28 taxing entities.
A request by Pct. 1 Councilwoman Susan Hale to table the motion in order to gather more information was not acted upon before the motion to deny was made.
The City of Corsicana’s portion would have been approximately $36,600
Black asked for a six percent cost of living increases due to the rising cost of food and fuel, according to a letter which was included in the meeting packet.
Black also cited the need for additional staff and equipment, as well as increased cost for contract work for mineral and natural gas deposit and industrial property appraisals as well as health insurance for the Appraisal District’s employees.
No one from the Appraisal District was present at Monday’s council meeting to answer questions regarding the budget requests.
During a phone interview Wednesday, Black said that he recognizes the impact rapid increases of appraised property values have on Navarro County’s tax payers.
“I’d like to lower appraisal values for people and will if the market dictates, said Black. “It’s the state legislature that mandates that we do things this way.”
Texas Counties are subject to districts must be part of a property value study, and because Independent School Districts and state money for them are in the equation, property value assessments must fall within a certain level, known as the confidence interval for the Independent School Districts. If districts fall outside the range of what has previously been determined by a separate property value study which is conducted by the state, ISD’s risk losing state education funding.
Currently, 175 of Texas’s 254 counties have an ISD that are in some manner of a grace period including Blooming Grove ISD, Rice ISD, Mildred ISD and Kearns ISD in Navarro County. All of the listed Navarro County ISD’s are in the second year of a two-year grace period.
The fate of the Appraisal District’s Budget remains undecided. Approval or denial of the proposed budget requires the same action be taken by 15 of the 28 taxing entities who will on the proposed budget.
The Three remaining special taxing districts don’t cast a vote on the budget.
The council also approved a request to close and abandon the portion of West Woodlawn Avenue 300 feet east of 37th Street. There are no development plans proposed by the owner. The city retains a utility and drainage easement as a condition of the closing.
The council confirmed Mayor Mike Fletcher’s appointment of David Jones, who will fill a vacant position on the Landmark Commission.
Fletcher also announced that city offices and the landfill will be closed Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday.
Food Truck Friday continues from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at 224 E. Fifth Avenue.
The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be at 9 a.m. July 11 at the Corsicana Public Library.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th Street.
