Anderson County confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, raising the county's total to 10. Judge Robert Johnston confirmed two additional cases Saturday, and another two Monday.
The uptick in local COVID-19 cases came as some local physicians argued too few tests, at the state and county level, make the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 of little value. Through April 13, Anderson County had conducted 78 tests, reports the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Dr. Robert McFarlane, a Palestine cardiologist, noted that, among states, Texas ranks at, or near, the bottom in COVID-19 test rates. “We don't have the tests,” he said. “Until we do, we have to assume it's a whole lot worse than reported.”
One of Anderson County's 10 cases, one is now classified as recovered, leaving nine active cases in Anderson County. All are at home in isolation, under the care of a physician.
Of the active cases, two are classified as travel-related, five are classified as exposure in a workplace, and three are under review with NetHealth.
Anderson County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 31.
"I hope everyone understands that all of these restrictions we're living under have a very good reason -- and that's to save lives," Palestine Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Saturday.
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced initial steps to reopen the Texas economy. The state will loosen surgery restrictions at medical facilities and, effective next Friday, allow stores to provide product pickups that will bring orders straight to customers' cars. On Monday, state parks re-opened, though visitors must wear masks and keep a safe distance from people outside their households.
On Monday, Texas had reported more than 190,000 tests, nearly 20,000 cases of COVID-19, and almost 500 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Those experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or have traveled recently, or been to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, should call a clinician.
Visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment.
. Everyone in East Texas should remember to wash hands rigorously and regularly, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; practice social distancing; cover coughs or sneezes into the bend of the elbow or into a tissue; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach; and follow recommendations from local health officials.
