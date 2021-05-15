The Corsicana Daily Sun encourages the community to come out Saturday as the last living Medal of Honor holder from World War II, U.S. Marine Hershel "Woody" Williams, is set to dedicate the Gold Star Family monument at noon on the Navarro County Courthouse lawn.
A Gold Star family is one who has lost a family member in combat or military services. Navarro County’s long and unique military history was a determining factor in selecting Corsicana as the place for this sought after monument and it is the only one in the nation on courthouse grounds.
The monument aims to show Gold Star Families their community cares for them and appreciates their sacrifice while also honoring the ultimate sacrifice paid by their loved ones
On the other side of the monument, there are scenes etched on each of the four panels: homeland, family, patriotism and sacrifice. At the center of this tribute, is a silhouette of a saluting service member which represents the legacy of the loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Together, these features tell our community's unique story.
If you can’t attend Saturday’s event, or have loved ones or veterans who require social distance, we urge you to stop by the courthouse and take a look for yourself at the latest addition to our already impressive war memorials for Navarro County servicemen who answered the call to serve their country in times of war.
