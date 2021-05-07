Navarro Regional Hospital reported this week that for four straight days, no positive COVID cases were admitted to the hospital. We think this is due in part to our community’s response and exemplary work of the vaccination hub, which recently completed its work at the IOOF Event Center in Corsicana.
The first COVID case was admitted to the hospital March 28, 2020 and the record high was in mid-January, 2021 when it treated 27 cases at once.
Only days after COVID was declared a global pandemic, representatives from Corsicana and Navarro County first responders, elected officials, school districts, courts and health organizations met at the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management to discuss the crisis and open the lines of communication to provide a unified response and prevent the spread of misinformation.
While that was the first meeting of the group, NCOEM Coordinator Eric Meyers said he and Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley had been working with local health organizations since January of 2020.
County Medical Director Dr. Kent Rogers gave his own life fighting the deadly virus, and it was not in vain as his “block your man” campaign raised awareness of masking and social distancing.
Although Rogers, Meyers and Henley spearheaded local efforts, they could not have done it without the men and women behind the scenes, both staff and volunteers.
Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley recently thanked Corsicana ISD administration, CISD police and CISD nurses for their work and contribution to the Navarro County vaccination clinic, as well as contributions of city and county leaders to the operations and CISD and Navarro College, for their help in making the clinic a success.
Henley said the effort vaccinated over 22,000 folks, which is remarkable in a city the size of Corsicana, in a county such as Navarro.
Healthcare professionals and emergency management directors from surrounding counties and beyond looked to our response as a model of how a community pulls together and takes care of each other, and that is something we can all be proud of.
We are not out of the weeds yet, we still have to mask and social distance. But thanks to the selfless work of the men and women of Navarro County, its starting to feel like there may life after COVID, for those of us lucky to have survived.
