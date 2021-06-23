We live in the Lone Star State. And for better or worse, there may be some things that you folks who aren’t from around the parts, should probably know.
And if you already, know, then consider this a little reaffirmation of the obvious.
No matter, here is my top 10 list of things that I would consider crucial knowledge when visiting our grand state.
1. Texas is Texas. It’s not Southern. It is Texas. And we are not Southerners, we are Texans.
2. There are a couple of staple clothing items you will undoubtedly find in every Texan’s closet. Cowboy boots and a cowboy hat of some sort. And while I do own a couple of both, I don’t find it crucial to don either or both everyday of my life. And no one in Texas does. So, when you come to visit, it isn’t imperative that you feel like you must boost our economy by purchasing either or both of those. I will elaborate on this later in our conversation.
3. News Flash! We don’t just eat barbecue. And we don’t just eat Whataburger or Dairy Queen. And while all three of those items are delicious, some of us do have highly evolved palates and prefer other flavors of food from time to time. I will say this though, Dairy Queen tacos are some of the bests around!
4. We didn’t all graduate from the University of Texas at Austin and we don’t have longhorns parading about in our backyards.
5. Please don’t walk up to us on the street and ask us to “talk Texan.” That is like asking Carey Dean to say something in his radio voice. That is all. Just don’t do it.
6. The Dallas Cowboys are the only football team in the NFL. While we wish this were true, it simply is not and there is nothing we can do about it.
7. The Texas Rangers are the only baseball team in Major League Baseball that are worth a dang. And while we also wish this were true, it simply is not true and there is nothing we can do about it.
8. We don’t all drive big, huge giant trucks. Most of us don’t need them or require them, but some do. And those who do require them are what we call Cowboys who do cowboy stuff, like pull trailers, haul hay, ride horses all day long, and take care of 100s and 100s of cattle. They are actually in need of cowboy hats and cowboy boots, as well, and will wear them daily and religiously.
9. We don’t all ride around on back roads and listen to George Strait on loop. And while this is fun, this not what we do all day. There are other genres of music, and while they may be as equally stimulating as King George, he would tell you himself to switch up your play list.
10. And here is the main thing I want you to know when visiting our great state. We are diverse. We are loving. We are giving. We are intelligent. We are Texans. And it is super-hot here in the Summertime.
So, why you may ask, did I decide to write about this my first time back in several months instead of diving right into what I love most which is food and recipes?
I will tell you why.
We are moving.
That’s right. Moving. Moving to Ft. Worth.
And while I can’t wait, I am nervous.
Both excited and nervous.
Because while I can’t imagine that I would ever have to explain my “Texan-ness” to anyone, I fear I may have to defend myself a little bit in ol’ funky town.
We have visited countless times. And we do all the things. But you know, I realize, I can recognize someone who ain’t from around these parts at 50 paces. And when I open my mouth and speak, I am sure they are expecting to me to say something really Texan, like “Is it hot enough for ya?”
Or, “Y’all.”
Which brings me to one, that didn’t make the top 10, but it should have. Using “y’all” instead of “you all,” is just a time saver when conversating. It just makes sense. I am not ashamed of it and have the t-shirt to prove it, sadly enough.
But I am serious.
This is getting out of hand.
We went to eat in the Stockyards for lunch the other day, and I can not tell you how many people I was handpicking out of the crowd watching the mid-morning cattle drive, thinking to myself, you did not need to purchase that neon pink cowboy hat with the rhinestones to let us know you aren’t from here. You don’t have to do that.
And then, it donned on me.
Yes, they do.
They want to be like us, to fit in while they are here visiting our magnificent state.
And why shouldn’t they!
Why wouldn’t they???
This place is magical!
It is like no other place in the whole world!
So, please.
Whether you are just visiting or moving here for good, welcome home.
And just to keep this somewhat on a culinary edge, here is what I order at Whataburger.
#1 with Cheese and mayonnaise, no pickles or mustard, with large fries and large Diet Coke.
There you go!
Wish me luck in Fort Worth!
I hope this article finds you happy, healthy, and full of more joy than your heart can hold.
Love,
Sweet M
