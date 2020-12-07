Fa lalalala, friends and family!
Santa Sweet M, here, with my version of the 12 Days of Christmas!
12 Days of Sweet M’s Christmas Cookies, that is!
Who is ready?
Show of hands, friends and family!
You know, baking was my first love and to this day, it’s truly where I can fuel my artistic fire. Cookie mash ups and dessert mash ups are my favorite!
Like Sugar Cookie Bread Pudding…
Or S’mores Cobbler…
OR, how about, Hot Mess Brownies…
All of the above deliciousness coming to you soon, by the way!
But anyway, let’s get back to the topic at hand.
Cookies.
Cookies are the most iconic dessert item of any Christmas family get together or party.
You gotta have Christmas cookies!
Whether they are beautifully and professionally decorated or they are the ones some cute little kiddo made an effort to commit to the cause, they are an integral part of Christmas culture.
However, Sweet M’s does not do decorated sugar cookies.
I leave that up to those professionals…
So, if you are looking for those kinds of cookies, number one, you better get that order in quick and number two, turn to these lovely ladies for all of your decorated holiday cookie needs. Jamie Johnson with Cake Love and Cookies, Katie Melton with Katiebug’s Cookies, and Kathy Thompson with Wildflower Bakery are some of my go-to girls for fabulous cookies of all kinds, not just for the holidays. But hit up their Facebook and Instagram pages, for sure, to see their beautiful handy work!
(Ok, girls. Shameless plug for my peeps. Done!)
Anyway, we are going to start this series off with a very simple and easy basic cookie dough that I promise will come out perfect every time. Also, it is very easy to add any number of things to this dough to make any kind of cookies you want. And yes, I can help you with that.
Ok, so here it is.
Guard this recipe with your very life!
Just kidding.
It’s very basic.
Because you know, Sweet M can’t be giving out the real recipes…
Sweet M’s Basic Cookie Dough
1 cup of white sugar
1 cup of brown sugar
1 cup of butter, SOFTENED
2 eggs, slightly beaten
3 cups of flour
1 teaspoon of salt
1 tsp of baking soda
1 tsp vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Prepare your baking sheets by covering them with parchment paper. NOT FOIL!
And DO NOT spray them with any non-stick cooking spray!
Cream butter and the two sugars together, until well combined and DON’T OVER MIX!
Add in vanilla.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder and whisk until well combined.
Incorporate your wet ingredients into your dry and mix.
BUT……
DON’T OVER MIX!
At this point, you can add chocolate chips, pecans, I mean, really the possibilities are endless!!!
It is so much fun!
Ok once, you get everything mixed, you are going to want to use a cookie scoop to ensure that you all of the cookies come out the same size. And yes, I said, cookie scoop! I’m a Culinary Arts Instructor. We have to use all of the proper cooking utensils. And really, if you don’t have one of these, I need to know this asap, please, so that I can be sure and send you one! Honestly, I saw them at big lots the other day for like $2. So, let’s get it together and have all of the tools that we will need for our cooking lab. I have even included a photo to help you know what you need to purchase.
And this little rant includes purchasing parchment paper!
(And that was in my best culinary arts’ teacher voice.)
So, over the next few weeks until Christmas, I will have 12 marvelous and wonderful cookie recipes for you to bake, taste and swap! Some of them may even be gift worthy!
Just saying…
I hope this little offering straight from my heart finds you and your family happy, healthy, and full of Christmas spirit!
And as always, I wish you peace, love, and all the joy you can stand, along with lots and lots of cookie recipe ideas!
Love,
Sweet M
