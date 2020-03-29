As many of you have probably noticed, and if you haven’t then I don’t know where you have been, but the grocery aisles are empty. Devoid of any bread, eggs, milk, beef, chicken: all the things most people consider staples. But to a chef, this is an exciting time for pantry scavenger hunts and playing out our culinary fantasies of being “Chopped” judges, or day I say even, Chopped contestants.
Carey Dean and I enjoy watching Chopped together. We have watched it together for years. Sitting quietly in our respective places on the couches in the loft, each of us trying to figure out what we would make from Chocolate Cream Cookies, ham steak, sundried tomatoes, and bowtie pasta.
I mean, that is a nightmare, right? But what if you were gifted the most amazing mystery box consisting of a can of black beans, cream style corn, chicken breast, and shredded cheese? What if you had tortillas left over from last week when you made tacos or what if you had an unopened bag of tortilla chips in the pantry and maybe a can of Rotel you didn’t use the last time you made Taco Soup? Can you feel the excitement in my narrative? The possibilities are endless!
Well, at least, in my mind the possibilities are endless. I know, I know. It seems silly, but it really isn’t. Pardon me if I get excited about making nachos or black bean tostadas with a homemade salsa! It’s just exciting to me! And I want to challenge each of you to go into that pantry, assess what you have, find me on Facebook (@MelissaSmithDean), post those ingredients and let me help you make something fabulous out of what you have right there in front of you! Of course, I am going to give you a little help. Next time you go to the grocery, grab some of these ingredients if you can: chicken broth, a can of cream of chicken soup, any kind of vegetables that you like and you know your family will eat, and some kind of protein whether it be chicken or beef or whatever. We can make some fabulous dishes that you and your family will love, and it may even leave them saying “Wow! This is delicious! Where did you learn how to make this?” And you can proudly say, you were a contestant on Chopped: Coronavirus Edition! Enjoy!
Chopped challenge accepted, Coronavirus. Bring on that mystery box.
Black Bean and Shredded Chicken Nachos with Cream Style Corn Salsa
1 bag of Tortillas chips, any brand will be fabulous
1 can of black beans
1 can of cream style corn
1 can of Rotel, drained
2 cups of shredded cheese
4 chicken breasts, shredded
1 package of Taco Seasoning or you can make your own, if your feeling creative or inspired
1 cup of vegetable oil or olive oil. Either will work perfectly.
Salt
Pepper
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a baking sheet with foil and parchment paper.
Place the chicken breasts in a shallow baking dish. In a clean and dry bowl, whisk the olive oil or vegetable oil with the taco seasoning and pour it over the chicken, making sure that both sides are bathing in that delicious marinade. Let in sit for about 30 minutes and then place in the oven and bake for about 30-45 minutes. The chicken is done when either the internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit or when slicing into the chicken breast at the thickest part, it is white. Not pink.
While the chicken is baking, prepare the black beans and salsa. For the black beans, you will want to open the can, pour them into a strainer and rinse the juice from them. Let the water and juice drain for a while.
For the salsa, dice one small jalapeno and place in a small bowl. You will want to remove the seeds and ribs, as this is where the most heat exists. If you are not a fan of spicy, you may want to use just a little of the jalapeno at first and then add more after tasting with all the other ingredients. Next, open the can of cream style corn and pour over the diced jalapeno. Then you will want to open the can of Rotel, drain it, and then pour it into the cream style corn and jalapeno mixture and very thoughtfully mix these ingredients together. At this point, you will want to taste your salsa and adjust the heat level by adding jalapeno and adding salt and pepper to taste. I would also maybe add some garlic powder or onion powder if you have it. You can also add a diced white onion or red onion, if you have it on hand. This is a recipe that you can really make into your own by adding whatever extra ingredients you may have available to you in your refrigerator. I am just giving you a simple recipe that can be flavorful and delicious, even if you don’t have extras to add.
You will want to check the progress of your chicken at this point. If you have a meat thermometer, stick it in at the thickest part of the chicken breast to get an accurate reading of the internal temperature. Let it continue cooking if it is not ready.
Take your prepared baking sheet and spread the tortilla chips in one layer. I usually sprinkle a little cheese and then add a few more tortilla chips over that.
Once the chicken is ready, take it out of the oven and let it rest for a little bit. Once you can handle the chicken, you can take a fork and shred it. Once you have completed that task, spread the chicken over the top of the tortilla chips, then the black beans and cheese. Continue this until you are happy with the way it looks, and you are excited to get it into that oven! You can add more cheese if you want to. It’s personal preference, at this point.
Bake in the oven for about 10-15 minutes, until the cheese is melted, bubbly and golden.
Remove the nachos from the oven and let everyone dig in and add the salsa to their liking.
Enjoy!
