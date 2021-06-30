So, things that go through your mind when cleaning out your car. Ummmm, I hope no one noticed how dirty my car was.
And if they did, I hope no one counted the number of empty Sonic cups in my back floorboard, let alone the fact that I eat Sonic burritos for breakfast instead of preparing my own.
How come I don’t keep extra napkins in my car?
And the ever popular.
I am going to have to cater my own funeral.
Yep!
That’s what Melissa Dean thinks about when she is cleaning out her car.
I am literally going to have to cater, my own, dang funeral!
Well, maybe not actually cook the food itself, but I will have to have planned a carefully and perfectly curated menu for my own dang funeral!
Because, who else am I going to trust to get it right?
I mean, my friend Shannon has very explicit instructions on what songs are to be played and when and how. And she also has my last wishes, for sure.
And Carey Dean, also has all this information, of course.
Like, I don’t want an obituary, because it’s literally nobody’s business but mine when I died, how I died, or who I am leaving behind on this earth. And isn’t it true that those who know you well, would already know the specifics of those details.
And those who don’t?
Well, sad, but true, you weren’t part of my circle and therefore, you aren’t privy to that information.
Rude. I know.
But it’s true!
In this day and age of Facebook and Instagram, how do we not know more than we truly need to know about most people anyway?
I don’t want a celebration of life. I celebrated my life, I don’t need y’all to! Actually, most of who would be left behind was there whilst I celebrated my life, so there. Done.
I mean, maybe at the point of my actually demise, I might be famous enough that one of my equally famous “cheffy” friends may step up, and be like, “I got this! I will gladly cater Melissa Dean’s funeral.”
Think it will happen?
Maybe?
Ok, maybe I do want an intimate gathering of family and friends.
But only because I am catering my own funeral.
Or, like previously stated, if one of my famous friends, like Chef Tim Love, wants to make his famous Roasted Garlic Stuffed Tenderloin from Lonesome Dove for all of the guests, I mean, I ain’t gonna be mad about it.
But let’s be honest, the odds of that are, what, like not great?
I mean, that is obviously like best case scenario ever.
Living in a fantasy world, I am, I am.
But, seriously, if I had to sit down and plan my perfect menu for my funeral, you know what it consists of?
All of the things that have made Sweet M’s a huge success and every dish that made my clients and customers happy-that’s I would serve.
Hot Mess Cookies, Sweet M’s Pasta Salad, my chicken salad, Taco Soup with green chili cheese cornbread, Slutty Brownies, chicken spaghetti,
All those awesome combos named after my fave peeps – The Kennedi, which was the chicken salad on avocado, The Kerri, chicken salad on tomato, the Shannon, chicken salad on croissant with a side of taco soup, and the Shelley, chicken salad on croissant with a side of pasta salad, and so many more I can’t even remember them all.
And here you all thought this was going to be A-1 complaint session voicing my concerning over the preparation of a menu for my own funeral, when all I wanted to do was pay tribute to my amazing clients, customers, and friends, who have made Sweet M’s a huge success over the last 10 years. And yes, it has been 10 years since the maiden voyage of Sweet M’s Sweet Treats and the first batch of pumpkin chocolate chip bread that started the business that made me into the chef I am today.
Proud to say that I am from Corsicana, Texas and while it is true, we are leaving and moving on to another adventure, it’s not to say that I won’t be back. My parents and all the rest of my family and friends are still here. And Sweet M’s is just a text message or Facebook post or Instagram pic a way.
And this is by no means, my last article for the Daily Sun. I am still a Corsicana girl at heart and always be, and the recipes still flow. So be watching for some new and exciting things from me in the coming weeks as far as all things culinary.
This is not goodbye, this is just see ya later.
As always, I hope this little offering finds you happy, healthy, and dreaming BIG! I know I sure am.
Love always,
Sweet M
