I am not a snacker, nor have I ever been a snacker.
But I married one and he makes it very hard for me to just go to bed without having a late night snack.
From ice cream to cookies or Hershey’s Kisses dipped in peanut butter…..he has turned me into a snacker!
Last Friday night, we decided we needed all of the junk food for our supper and our shopping trip turned into a lesson in how not to buy groceries. We bought chips, dips, cookies, candy, chicken fingers, and pizza rolls and literally ate on those for three days, all the while vowing that on Monday, we would start a new diet, only to be met with a beautiful, rich and creamy Key Lime Pie that very afternoon.
I found myself sitting on the couch on Tuesday evening holding the pie plate in one hand and a very shiny fork in the other and the rest is history, as they say.
However, I wasn’t the only one. Carey Dean had his very own eating utensil sharing in this over indulgence. I mean, we didn’t eat it all, but definitely put a dent in it.
Not that eating half a pie before bedtime is a bad thing, but it did lead to some seriously compromised dream sequences in which I’m pretty sure famed serial slasher Michael Myers chased me with a citrus juicer.
Oh, well, that pie was good stuff and I would do it all over again if it meant Mrs. Smith and her family got to live on another day because of my purchase.
I mean, it’s not easy being married to a snacker.
The fig newtons, Family Sized Oreos, gallons of ice cream, and peanut butter pretzels keep us up late at night watching “Thelma and Louise” and reruns of “American Pickers.” It’s good stuff, honestly.
We have come to use the snacking as a means to calm to our souls and restless spirits from the days’ events and from the coming days’ endless list of “have to get dones” that, well, have to get done.
So, I am ok with cookie crumbs in the bed and soda bottles left on the night stand if it means I get to spend one more second with the man I love sharing a spoon to eat rocky road ice cream from the comforts of my bedroom and if it means he has to watch another episode of “The Gilmore Girls” all the while commenting on how “that one girl never stops talking!” Really, Mr. Radio Man?? Really?
It has come to my attention over the last several months, I have taken too much for granted. I have let too many things that don’t really matter take my happiness and warp it into something unrecognizable.
Well, no more.
It stops it now.
I have decided to not allow cookie crumbs or sticky fingers or the accidental spill of an entire bottle of coke into my utensil drawer to shake me or to steal my joy. Or the entire pitcher of grape Kool-aid that he just had to have, spilled and dripped into every single nook and cranny of my otherwise spotless refrigerator to rob me of my smile. I mean, I spilled it, but he, he, had to have it from Super One or otherwise, it would have been a non-issue.
I have decided to take the thoughtful way with which he remembers every detail surrounding every single photograph in a beaten and battered cardboard box and just let it remain one of the reasons I love him so dearly.
The way he allows every word of every song to transport him to another place and time, somewhere he once was and a memory he won’t let himself forget.
I pray, those things never lose their luster to him.
So, yeah. I’m ok with the snacking. And if I gain a few pound in the process, well, then so be it. They were pounds” gained happily alongside my honey.
And if truth be told, I have actually lost 35 pounds during this whole pandemic, so, I am ok with eating a few overly calorized snacks.
I think I deserve them.
I think we all do.
So, yes. I will eat the pie. I will eat the cookies. I will eat the brownies.
And so will you.
And because I believe whole-heartedly that sharing is in fact caring, here is a little offering for the snacker in us all.
I call it An Ode to Snacking. I hope you enjoy.
This is a very simple recipe. I mean, I don’t know if Le Cordon Bleu would even label it a recipe. It’s more of a road map to snacking mecca.
It requires two things.
An open mind and a large bowl.
Ode to Snacking
1 Box assorted mini cookies, such as Nabisco’s brand with mini Oreos, Nutter Butters, etc.
1 Box of Cheezits
1 Bag of Pretzel Twists
1 Bag of Hershey’s Kisses
1 Bag of Peanut M&M’s
1 Bag of popcorn, popped
And any other snacky type item you may want to include
Now, take that very large bowl and just start emptying your bags!
You can add or take away as much or as little as you want. Adjust this recipe to your heart’s content.
Your Hershey’s Kisses will have to be unwrapped, of course, and your popcorn will have to be popped if you haven’t done so up until now. But, yeah, just kind of start dumping everything in and then take a spoon and gently mix everything together so as not to crush or harm any of your snack items in the assembling of this great coming together. This recipe is meant just to be kind of a cathartic means of releasing your snacking culinary mastermind!
If I have left off some items that you love or if you are not a fan of the salty and sweet and combo, then by all means, substitute, whatever you would like! This is supposed to be a fun recipe meant to help us shake away with the blues, if you know what I mean.
You can store this in multiple zip-lock plastic bags or in an air-tight container for I would think what would seem to be a while. But, I guarantee it won’t last long.
As always, I hope this little offering finds you and your family and friends happy, healthy and full of love for all things in our great big beautiful world!
And as always, as well, peace, love and delightful snacking,
Love,
Sweet M.
