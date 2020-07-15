It’s hot out there! It’s hot in here! Is anyone else hot?
Well, folks. It’s welcome. If you’re not from here, welcome to summer in Texas.
If you are from here, what did you think the summer was going to entail?
I mean, I know someone who has been taking three showers a day! Not going to mention any names, but I am married to him, live with him and I have this on good authority.
Yes, friends, it is hot. It is always hot around the months of June, July, August, September.
I know. It’s crazy. But can you imagine living anywhere else? I didn’t say being anywhere else. I said living anywhere else. There is a difference.
Just imagine, oh I don’t know, living in Reykjavik, Iceland right now where it is 44.6 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year! I mean, I like the cold as much as anyone else, 44.6 degrees? No thank you! There is no way this severely cold-natured girl could stand it!
Or how about Yakutsk, Siberia where it is -40 degrees Fahrenheit nearly four months out of the year? Again. No thank you!
I wouldn’t change the glorious sun shining on me as I float in my friend’s swimming pool. Or waiting for the sun to start going down so I can enjoy watching the sunset with only minimal sweat pouring off for my forehead! I mean, it’s fabulous, right?
Heck, yeah it is! It’s summertime in Texas! It’s Farmer’s markets with fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s sno-cones! It’s the park pool! It’s Richland Chamber’s Lake and Lake Halbert! We must embrace it! We must celebrate it! We must create refreshing recipes that help us forget or, better yet, help us to celebrate summertime in Texas!
And that’s where I come in.
And you’re welcome in advance.
Here are a couple of poolside favorites to keep you afloat during these dog days of summer.
Pineapple Cilantro Cucumber Salad
1 medium pineapple, diced into small pieces
2 English cucumbers, peeled and diced
1/3 cup of cilantro, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Dressing:
1 cup of apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons of agave nectar
Add all the diced pineapple and cucumber to a clean and dry bowl. Add the cilantro and give everything a good toss. Add just a pinch each of salt and pepper.
I another bowl, whisk together the vinegar and agave until well combined.
Pour over the top of the pineapple, cucumber, and cilantro and toss together until everything is well-coated.
Serve poolside with tortilla or pita chips.
Enjoy!
Watermelon Salsa
One seedless watermelon, rind removed and then sliced and cut into a small dice
½ red onion, diced ridiculously small
2 green bell peppers, diced
1 carton of strawberries, sliced and diced
1 carton of blueberries
1 jalapeno, ribs and seeds removed, sliced, and diced
Juice of two limes
1 tablespoon of honey
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons of cinnamon
In a clean and dry bowl, combine the diced watermelon, red onion, green bells, strawberries, and jalapeno. Toss to make sure everything is well-combined. We don’t want to add the blueberries until the end, so they don’t get broken down too much while mixing.
Next, juice the limes over the top of the top of the salsa ingredients and toss again. If the limes don’t produce enough juice, add one more lime and maybe nuke it in the microwave for about 10 seconds. Then, drizzle the top with the honey and toss to combine. Sprinkle the top with the cinnamon and a pinch of salt and pepper. Once again, toss to combine. Now you can fold in the blueberries very carefully. Give your delicious salsa a quick taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. You should be able to catch just a hint of cinnamon. If not? Add a little bit more!
Serve poolside with pita chips, tortilla chips, or sometimes HEB has cinnamon pita chips that are amazing!
Get your people together and enjoy!
So, as always and with a little extra sentiment, I hope this article finds happy, healthy, safe, full of joy, and either floating in a pool or keeping cool in the A/C!
Love always,
Sweet M
