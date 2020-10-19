You know, I’m not one to complain.
Not really, anyway.
Well, not where you can hear me anyway.
Well, ok, maybe a little bit. But you know what?
It is. Day in and day out, it is a struggle.
It is a daily struggle for me to figure out what to cook for supper.
I know what you are thinking. “She’s a culinary arts teacher and she can’t figure out what to cook for supper! Then I’m in a big trouble!”
Well, that’s not exactly the case.
It’s not that I can’t figure out what to cook for supper. It’s that in my book, there are so many things I could make, I just can’t choose.
Plus, I must think about what my hubby may want to eat and what he ate for lunch.
So, if I want to eat hamburgers for supper but he had one for lunch, then that of course won’t work out.
Or if I want tacos for supper, but he had hamburgers for lunch, then I can’t make tacos.
That’s a joke between us. He thinks I always want tacos.
100% untrue.
I don’t always tacos. I mean, could I eat tacos every meal? Probably. Would I eat tacos every meal? Probably.
Is it an option? Not with the man I’m married to.
How do you get tired of Mexican food? I mean, I thought, chips and salsa were a food group.
I don’t know.
Anyway, back to the topic at hand.
What to cook for supper?
I could really cook most anything. From pork chops to baked chicken with some amazing sides, or even something as simple as tacos.
Which I love.
I don’t know if I told y’all that or not.
Tacos are life.
They are truly one of the most versatile and, I feel, artistic foods, on the planet. You can really make a taco out of just about anything!
Carey Dean and I had homemade Mahi Mahi tacos on Tuesday evening, with a very simple slaw of cabbage, diced pineapple, red onion, white onion, and shredded carrot. I made a dressing from the juice of the pineapple, agave syrup, a little bit of Greek yogurt and salt and pepper. So good and so easy!
I have even made pork tacos from left over pork chops! The shredding is the hardest part, but they were still awesome!
Dude, it’s a taco. To me it’s a no brainer.
So, yes.
You guessed it!
This week’s recipe…
Da dada da…
Sweet M’s Chicken Tinga Tacos!
So, here’s what you will need:
3 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 clove of garlic, peeled and minced finely
½ yellow or white onion, diced
2 teaspoons of salt
½ teaspoon of dried oregano
1 cup of chicken stock
1 small can of diced tomatoes, (I like to use Rotel)
Chopped cilantro
Shredded Jack cheese
Diced white onion
Flour or corn tortillas
So, in a medium sauté pan with a lid, add the diced onion in a little bit of olive and sauté until they become transparent. Add in your minced garlic and sauté on low. You want to do this at the end because it doesn’t take long, and the garlic will burn quickly. Then add in the chicken breasts, oregano, salt, pepper, diced tomatoes, and chicken stock and bring to a simmer over medium high heat. Reduce to medium heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat.
Remove the chicken breasts from the onion and tomato mixture and place in a separate bowl.
Once it is cool enough to handle, shred the chicken and then add it back to the onion and tomato mixture. Make sure the chicken is completely coated with this delicious sauce.
Next, you will want to heat up those tortillas. The easiest way I have found is to wet a couple of paper towels and wring them out well. Wrap the tortillas up and heat them in the microwave in 10 second intervals until desired warmth is reached.
I pile my tortilla up with the shredded chicken breast, shredded jack cheese, cilantro and onion and maybe even add some sour cream if I have it on hand a long with some of the tomato sauce I cooked the chicken in! And voila! A quick and easy meal for hubby and I and it didn’t take longer than maybe 45 minutes to an hour. And your family can wait an hour for something as delicious as this. Maybe add a side or quick and easy rice and beans and you have an amazing meal in no time flat.
Well, there you go! And as always, I hope this week’s offering finds you and your family happy and healthy!
And course, I wish peace, love, and good food!
Love,
Sweet M
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.