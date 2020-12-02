You know, as much as I love Christmas, with all of the decorations and all of the good food and fun, it has just been really hard for me to get into the holiday groove. I mean, I know it’s just the first week of December, but usually at this point, I have Carey Dean armed with a Christmas honey-do list a mile and a half long and at least two of my seven trees are up! I am just really falling down on the job!
I guess, I’m just wondering when the other shoe is going to fall.
Are we going to close schools down again? Because honestly, I couldn’t take it, and most kids and the rest of the teachers couldn’t either. It was emotionally draining and just all around not a good time for anyone.
I mean, to this day, businesses and restaurants are having to close their doors and wave goodbye to a dream. Maybe not forever, but for now. And trust me, I know first hand the intense heartbreak of losing a dream and then steadily having to fight and claw your way back to even find an inkling of what you once had.
Kids are still struggling.
Families as a unit are struggling.
What we once could count on, you can’t really count on anymore.
I mean, I always knew that HEB would have toilet paper. Just not so anymore.
I knew, deep in my heart, as a chef and culinary enthusiast, that there would never be a cap on how many boxes of pasta I could buy. Some places there is. Some places I have to make several passes until I have all I need. But lets just keep that between us.
I guess I am just going to have stop wallowing in my own sadness and get it together!
I mean, it’s Christmastime for heaven’s sake! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, right?
Right?
I will answer that question for you…
Yes, it is.
And right now, in this mess that we are all in, now more than ever, this needs to be made the best time of this year, anyway.
I will say this of 2020, it has not been quiet the train wreck for me and my family that it has been for some. Thankfully, none of us have been quarantined and I can honestly say, I am a better and much healthier person than I was, previously.
I have new goals and I plan to hit every mark I set for myself.
My sweet friend, Jenna Thomas, made a post on Facebook the other day about not waiting until 2021 to make a new start. I mean, this girl, I can’t even put it into words the leaps and bounds she has made this year. Twenty-seven years old, starting and running an extremely successful business, buying a new home, raising her sweet son, getting engaged – I mean, if anyone can attest to the statement that life ain’t all that bad, even in 2020, it’s Jenna! How many 47-year-olds would say that they admire and look up to a 27-year-old? Well, I would and I can and I will!
So, let’s examine my thoughts, here.
Is this article just about Christmas and getting me back on track as far as my Christmas Spirit?
Not at all.
Is it about moving on and reaching for goals in the midst of a pandemic, the likes of my generation has never seen?
Kind of. I mean, I feel like there are some things that need to be said as far as staying focused on what we have and not what we don’t have, at this point. Being present for the things we can attend and not lamenting over the things that are beyond our control is probably a little cathartic at this point, for some.
Let’s just say, I need to get back on track on just this little sample of writing has helped me get there.
And it’s all because of you!
So, here is a reward.
This is a new holiday cookie recipe I have been working on!
But keep an open mind. It does have oatmeal, raisins and dried cranberries in them!
Hold tight. It will be delicious!
Basic Cookie Dough
1 cup of white sugar
1 cup of brown sugar
1 cup of butter, softened
2 eggs, slightly beaten
3 cups of flour
1 cup of quick cooking oats
1 teaspoon of salt
1 tsp of baking soda
1 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp of cinnamon
½ cup of raisins
½ cup of cranberries
½ cup of shelled and chopped pistachios
½ cup of white chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Prepare your baking sheets by covering them with parchment paper. Not foil!
And do not spray them with any non-stick cooking spray!
Cream butter and the two sugars together, until well combined and don't over mix!
Add in vanilla.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, oatmeal, cinnamon, salt and baking powder and whisk until well combined.
Incorporate your dry ingredients into your wet ingredients. Mix well, but don’t over mix.
Next add in the cranberries, raisins, pistachios and white chocolate chips and mix well, but don’t over mix.
Now, if you want to substitute pistachios for pecans or almonds or walnuts, I guess that’s ok! Just kidding. I want you to always be creative with any recipe if submit for approval.
Ok, scoop this delicious cookie dough out onto your prepared baking sheets and cook in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until they are golden around the edges.
These cookies just scream holidays to me! I don’t know why!! But I feel like we should all take a break from the shopping and decorating and enjoy some cookie making!
Be watching on Facebook page for more holiday tips and recipes and I promise to get in the spirit ASAP!
I hope my offering this week finds you and your family happy, healthy, and enjoying this holiday season!
I wish peace, love, amazing food, and all of the joy your heart can stand!
Love Always,
Sweet M
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.