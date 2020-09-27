So, I realized I do in fact have a lot on my little ol’ plate.
In fact, my little ol’ plate is so full, it’s kind of giving way!
It might as well be a paper plate at this point!
Aside from teaching, which in and of itself should never be coupled with any other ventures, I am still baking, cooking, and writing, like I was before school started back!
Now. I love all of these important areas and jobs in my life for different reasons.
I love teaching because it gives me so many new ways to share my love of food and what I have learned about food and cooking with some wonderful and amazing students. Not to mention, all the perks of the neat and pretty office supplies I get to collect. I mean, my sticky note collection alone belongs in the Smithsonian. And there are all these really cool people I get to work with on daily basis. I mean, they are OK.
Just kidding. (You all know I love you dearly and you know who you are.)
And of course, I love baking and cooking just because. Duh! That should just be a given! It is truly, I feel, what I was put on this earth to do.
Why, oh why didn’t I figure this out before college? Yeah. I don’t know. My parents are asking the same questions and patiently awaiting for answers and some kind of refund check, possibly, from one of the many schools that were on my college tour. Anyway, it is what it is and there you go.
But here’s the real joy I’m finding.
The writing.
It’s so cathartic and freeing in a way that I never knew really existed in this way. I know. I just reread what I wrote.
Because you are probably thinking, what about the cooking and developing recipes, etc.
Yes, the cooking and plating and recipe creating is all very freeing, but in a different way. It still requires a bit of structure. I mean, you can’t just go adding ingredients willy nilly. Throw them in a pot and hope for the best! I mean, you can, but it probably will not taste very good.
Cooking requires a certain finesse, a modicum of restraint. Look at it this way. Have you ever watched one of those cooking shows, like where the “chefs” are judged? There is always that one “chef” that goes overboard and they always get called out on it!
Restraint. Finesse. Structure. Cooking requires these things!
And I know, writing does, too. But, I am literally, just typing whatever is coming into my brain right now and it is just like a fountain flowing out of me! Most mornings I wake up with a new writing idea for this article and most are good, but it’s the ones that just up and grab you when you least expect it that you need to go with. Those are the really good ones. Those are the ones that get to the heart of what you are wanting to express.
So, I say all of that to say this.
It really is true.
Everything you ever thought you wanted to be when you grew up. Are you doing that? Are you doing that one thing that just really gets you excited about going to work? No matter if you are sitting at home at a desk all day right now, or if you actually get to enter a building like most of us are fortunate enough to get to do at this point. Are you doing what you want to be doing?
And I don’t mean, yeah, everyone wants to be on the beach or anywhere but work. But honestly, most of us don’t have a choice in the matter. We have to work. And if you have to work, shouldn’t it be at doing something you love?
Consider this recipe thoughtfully, please. It means a lot to me. I searched high and low in a cookbook for this recipe just for you!
Just kidding. I just made it up.
My job is cool.
Enjoy.
Not the Lunch Lady’s Sloppy Joe Soup
(Yes. More soup. I told you it was time last week.)
2 pounds of ground meat
1 white onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 cloves of garlic, minced
If you need the definitions of the culinary terms, you need to take my class.
1 large can of Rotel tomatoes
1 large can of Tomato Sauce
1 dash of Worcestershire Sauce
2 tablespoons of chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups of grated mild cheddar cheese, for garnish
So, you are going to want to brown your ground meat with the 2 tablespoons of chili pepper and about a teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon of black pepper. Once the meat is brown, add in your diced onion and bell pepper and sauté together until nice and tender. We don’t want to add in the garlic until those veggies are done, because we don’t want it to burn. Because it will. It will burn. I speak from experience.
Then, we are going to add in that gorgeous can of Rotel tomatoes and the tomato sauce and let it simmer until all of those flavors get all married and happy. Now, once that happens, you want to do add in that dash of Worcestershire sauce. This is just going to give a little extra amp of flavor that most Sloppy Joes are not going to have. Give it a taste at this point and adjust your seasoning. If your soup mix is too thick, you may want to add in a little water or beef stock if you have some on hand.
Taste it again to make sure it’s fabulous, and there you go! Another easy and satisfying meal your whole family will love!
So, I hope this offering finds you happy, safe, and healthy and as always, peace, joy and more love than you can stand, from my kitchen to yours.
Love,
Sweet M
