It is.
It truly is.
It is time.
It is time for all of this steamy, hot, sweating through your shirt, stinking to high heaven weather to go away.
It. Is. Time.
Lord, those cooler days that we had not too long ago, can you bring those on back straight away, please? Don’t leave one day without a temperature below 75 and don’t give us one day with a temperature greater than 75. And then, kind of mix it up with some days where we stay in the mid to low 50s and 60s. Can you bird dog that, please? We need it and we deserve it.
So, do you know what it’s time for? Has your foodie sensor gone into overdrive? Are all of the bells and whistles registering and ringing out for you?
You shouldn’t have to ask. Because if you know me, then you know.
I’m ready for soup! I’m ready for all of the soups.
And so are you, so don’t try to even hide it.
The chicken enchilada, my famous Taco Soup, the loaded baked potato, the dill pickle…..I’m ready for the soups!
Bring on the hoodies and the pumpkin spice latte, but don’t you dare forget the soups!
And the grilled cheese or whatever dipping apparatus you choose to partake of whilst you eat the soup.
Bring it on!
I can’t tell you or stress to you guys enough, that if your child has the great privilege to be in my Culinary Class, they will be making the soup and they will be bringing it home to you.
I’m just kidding about the privilege thing. Some parents may view it as an absolute nightmare that their child has to endure my classroom or my culinary antics, let alone, read about it in the newspaper! However, I think I have just discovered a new project that I shall implement in the very short days and weeks to come.
I shall call it, “The Fall Food Project!”
It will be fun, fabulous, fantastic, and food-a licious!
I see soups, breads, casseroles, comfort foods...
All of the things that make me think of fall, it’s coming to a culinary arts classroom near you. Well, maybe not near you, but like right up the road and around the corner, maybe.
Anyway, I can’t think of a better way, to try to bring some sense of normalcy back to our neck of the woods, than with a great big, steaming bowl of soup with a side of jalapeno cheese cornbread, can you? Let’s be honest here. We are all friends and some of us are even family or at the very least a cousin twice removed on your Dad’s side. I’m not even sure where that might put some of you in the actual definition of “family”, but let’s just leave this topic and move onto a recipe.
So, I’m going to do something I have never, EVER, done. I’m going to share a brand new recipe with you all. I expect to be bombarded with emails and text messages and even those pesky Facebook messenger notifications sending me warm accolades on another master piece! Seriously. Don’t let me down Corsicana, Texas!
Roasted Tomato and Smoky Bacon Soup
6 large tomatoes, quartered
2 cloves of garlic, minced
½ white onion, diced
2 green bell peppers, chopped
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
1 package of bacon
1 teaspoon of liquid smoke
Vegetable Stock, just in case
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Prepare a baking sheet by lining them with foil and leaving a little bit of an overhang on each edge. Then, lay a sheet of parchment paper over the top of that. Open the package of bacon and lay each slice in a single layer on one of the baking sheets and place it in your preheated oven. Cook until the bacon reaches your desired crispiness. Once it is ready, take it out and remove each slice to a plate lined with paper towels and allow the bacon grease to drain.
While your bacon is doing its thing in the oven, you will want to sauté the diced onion and chopped bell peppers in a soup pot or Dutch oven on medium heat, until the onions become translucent. Then, add your minced garlic and stir it around just enough to release the oil. Keep a watchful eye on the garlic so it doesn’t burn. It has the potential to not only ruin your dish, but your whole entire day. Just saying...
So once, your sautéed veggies are tender, turn the heat down to low and just let it simmer and chill while the rest of the ingredients are coming together.
Once, the bacon is done in the over, you can roast the tomatoes that you chopped in to wedges on the same baking sheet that you used for the bacon. Not only will this save with clean up but will also add another smoky element to this soup.
Spread the tomatoes out into a single layer on the baking sheet and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper and then toss them lightly in the left over baking grease. Roast them until the edges become kind of charred and brown, roughly about 20 minutes. Once they are done, take them out of the oven and allow them to rest and cool on the baking sheet. When they are cool to the touch and able to handle, process them in your blender or food processor until they become smooth. This means, no chunks. The name of the recipe is not Chunky Roasted Tomato and Smoky Bacon Soup. Unless you want it that way. I would never try to stifle someone’s creative energy.
Anyway, pour your pureed tomatoes into the soup pot and turn the heat back up to medium so that the onions, bells, and garlic can marry and live happily ever after.
At this point, I like to add some of the bacon into the soup just to get that salty, smoky bite it adds, not just as a garnish. Stir this around a touch and then add in your liquid smoke. There are several brands out there, but my favorite by far is Stubbs. I mean, you can’t go wrong with a man who makes some of the best barbecue sauces in the world bottling up some of his smoky deliciousness. Again, just saying...
Ok, so stir all of that around and get it good and incorporated and honestly, you are done! Unless you feel the need to add in a touch of vegetable stock. Now, I want you to hear me and hear me good. I know that I said earlier that we didn’t want this chunky, but we also don’t want it to be a runny mess either.
So, the fun part comes in the plating or do I call it bowling? I think that term is used for something else, so I will just go with serving. I would serve this in a beautiful rustic bowl, probably two ladles full or so, top it with some more of that crispy delicious bacon, maybe a little douse of that liquid smoke, and just for funsies, if you have some laying around, a nice shred of gouda or some other cheese that you might prefer. Maybe even a little Pepper jack cheese? Huh? How does that sound? A little grilled cheese on the side, maybe even a nice toasted baguette?
Huh? Huh?
Now, who is ready for fall?
Me. It’s still me. I am still ready for fall.
Bring on the falling leaves, the pumpkin latte, and the fire pit in the backyard...bring on all of the changes and for darn sure, bring on the food!
As always, I hope this little piece of my heart finds you captivated by every possibility that each new day brings and all of the joy that comes along with that.
Peace, love, and joy!
Sweet M
