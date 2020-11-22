And here we go…
Yeah, I’m doing it.
I’m going there.
This to me is the great debate. The great culinary debate, that is.
So, let’s analyze this.
The debate between Thanksgiving dressing and stuffing is highly personal for me.
I myself was born and raised on cornbread dressing. My Nanny made it with cornbread. My Mamaw made it with cornbread. My Aunts make it with cornbread. And most importantly, my Mama makes it with cornbread.
Therefore, I make it with what? Cornbread!
Lots and lots of cornbread!
My own recipe calls for no other bread but cornbread. And I have a very good reason for this.
It may even appear to have some scientific factors associated with my need for “cornbread” only.
But first, let us look at the difference between the two.
To me, it is very cut and dry.
Dressing is just that. It is meant to be an accoutrement. An adornment, if you will. Not just a boring old side dish, but more like that perfect pair of diamond earrings. Or that exquisite, sublime, blissful and wonderful accompaniment to your go-to outfit. The handbag you can’t leave the house without.
Dressing is the butter to my biscuit, the syrup to my pancakes, and the milk to my cereal.
Dressing.
The perfect, quintessential, unrivaled, too good to be true, accessory to any Thanksgiving meal.
I mean, let’s face it.
Without dressing for your turkey, it’s just, well it’s just not Thanksgiving.
And honestly. We can’t help what part of the United States we’re from. You can’t help that you’re from a state where you cram a bunch of ingredients inside of your turkey and hope for the best.
Dressing is fool-proof.
Stuffing, sadly, is not.
You run the great risk of it not cooking.
And let’s just face it. It’s weird.
And it’s awfully close to some parts of the turkey, that most people don’t even know about, unless they are taught by a culinary mastermind!!! (Insert evil villain laugh here.)
And, and, it’s just not the same.
I just really can’t explain it.
You would have to come to my house and witness the sheer joy on people’s faces when I enter the room with the dressing. If I brought stuffing, my family would probably disown me.
And we have friends who hail from the northern states. And they answer the question of dressing or stuffing without faltering.
No brainer for them, much like us.
Their answer is stuffing.
I say, to each their own.
I still love them no matter what. And being the foodie that I am, I will try their stuffing. I even made stuffing last for my classes for our Thanksgiving feast. It didn’t go over well. It just it is what it is.
It will always be a debate.
No love loss.
No hate.
Just a difference of opinion.
That’s all.
No reason to close down the borders between the North and the South. No reason to not allow would be travelers to enter to the territory.
It’s nothing more than tradition. A highly important tradition to each of us.
My dear, sweet friend, Annie Ivie, a Texan in her own right via Chicago, but a Texan none the less. I mean, hey, she endured her second summer here in the sweltering heat and has lived to tell about it!
I simply could think of no one better to ask for an opinion on the question at hand! She is nothing if not honest and simply hilarious.
I said, “Annie, stuffing or dressing?”
She said, “Of course, stuffing. Stuffing because you stuff the bird. Stovetop because you stuff it on the stove, add a little cranberry and roasted pine nuts, and call it your own!”
Mrs. Annie Ivie, everyone. A true culinary force to be reckoned with! I mean, she did make the Stovetop stuffing her own……..
Look.
We have enough discord and strife in the world today.
I say to each his own.
Now, beans in chili? That’s another issue in and of itself. We will table that debate for another day.
Texas Thanksgiving Dressing
2 packages of dry cornbread mix
1 small can of cream style corn
2 eggs, beaten
1 small can of cream of chicken soup
¼ cup of heavy cream
½ cup of butter
1 onion, finely chopped
2 celery stalks, finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
4 cloves of garlic, minced
3 teaspoons of dried sage
1 teaspoon of dried basil
2 teaspoons of oregano
¼ teaspoon of cayenned (optional)
2 teaspoons of salt or to taste
1 teaspoon of black pepper
3 cups of chicken broth
¼ stick of butter, cut into cubes
Ok, you will want to preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a 9x13 inch baking dish with baking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine cornbread mix, corn, beaten eggs, cream of chicken soup, and heavy cream. Stir until moistened and then pour into a prepared pan.
Bake the cornbread mix in your preheated oven for 20 minutes of until golden brown.
Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan over medium heat, melt butter and sauté your finely chopped onion, celery, green bell pepper and garlic. When the onions are tender and translucent, stir in the sage, basil, oregano, cayenne, salt, pepper and chicken broth and bring to a boil.
Remove this delicious concoction from the heat.
Once your cornbread is completely cooled, crumble it and stir it into the broth and veggie mixture.
Make sure this is well combined.
Add more broth or cream of chicken soup if necessary. Nothing worse than dry dressing.
Next and this is totally up to you……
To achieve that beautiful, golden brown crust on the top, I take another quarter cup of cold butter or so, cut it into cubes and place it randomly over the top of the dressing mix. I then pop it back into the oven for about 15 minutes to allow the butter to bake into the dressing, allowing the, again, beautiful, golden brown crust to form.
Enjoy!
Now, I know, this is not your typical dressing recipe that most of you know and love, however, I wouldn’t be Sweet M if I didn’t mix things up a little bit.
The cream style corn gives this dressing a special texture and added flavor and, let’s face it, the cayenne will bring an extra kick that some of your Thanksgivings might be needing….
I’m just saying……
And it may even deter those who don’t love cayenne from eating up all the extra and leaving nothing to graze on during the football game.
These are all considerations that have to be made.
So, I hope this article finds you and your friends and family, healthy and happy and most of all ready to eat!
If you see or know Mrs. Ann Marie Ivie, congratulate her on getting to Texas as fast as she could and for being willing to share her views on the dressing vs. stuffing debate.
As always, I wish love, peace, good food and all of the joy you can stand!
Love,
Sweet M
