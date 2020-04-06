There is so much going on right now in the world. Many are dealing with feelings of uncertainty, a lot of fear and anger and many are just in a general funk. And while I have experienced some of these feelings, I made the conscious decision today to change my outlook on what is happening around us, around me and my family.
Many of you who follow me on Facebook have noticed that I have been posting what I have been cooking every day in an effort to let you all know that life can go on as it has, we just have to make some adjustments. Many of us are “Zoom” experts, at this point, and I honestly couldn’t be happier about this. In this time of “shelter in place,” still being able to visit with friends and family while keeping a safe distance is awesome! No, it’s not the same or normal, but for now, it’s our new normal and it’s just something that we all must deal with.
Many people have asked me how Carey Dean and I are doing with all of this. I mean, he is still considered essential and is still arriving at the radio station at 5:45 a.m. to keep all of you entertained, while I roll out of bed not far behind him and try to decide if it is completely necessary to get dressed. I assure you it is. We have tried very hard as a couple to keep everything status quo so to speak. Trying not to bite each other’s heads off if someone eats that last Oreo or if we have somehow suddenly run out of milk. (I mean, isn’t there some way to gauge that? I believe that is why the milk jug is see-through, Carey Dean.)
I have tried very hard to keep everything as normal as possible by making the bed, starting a load of laundry almost every morning, having that all important cup of coffee that I have so missed having with my teacher girlfriends. It seems it truly is the little things that are helping me to keep it all together. I want to remain thankful that I have a bed to make, dirty laundry to wash, coffee to brew in my Keurig. I want to remain thankful that I am still able to open my refrigerator or pantry and find something delicious to make for myself and my husband.
I am trying to remain optimistic, while constantly missing my students and the other faculty, and oh my gosh, my parents! I haven’t actually seen them in about three weeks! It’s too easy to become complacent and I hope that we will all come out at the end of this with something positive to take from this very stressful situation.
So, I’m leaving you with the recipe I bet you thought you would never, ever get! No, it’s not my chicken salad or Hot Mess Cookie recipe, so don’t get too excited. It’s this one right here: Enjoy!
Recipe for Success During Shelter in Place
Just kidding. It is my Hot Mess Cookie Recipe. I mean I’m writing a cookbook and it will most assuredly be in there. So here it is. (Minus a couple of secret ingredients, of course.) Hope these delicious cookies will make you and your family smile!
Sweet M’s Hot Mess Cookies
1 cup of butter, at room temperature
1 cup of white sugar
1 cup of light brown sugar
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 teaspoon of vanilla
3 cups of flour
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1 teaspoon of salt
½ cup of pretzels, crushed
½ cup of regular potato chips, crushed
1 cup of milk chocolate chips
1 cup of white chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare a cookie sheet by lining it with parchment paper. I never use foil when baking cookies and no cooking spray. The parchment paper will definitely keep them from sticking!
So, in a clean and dry bowl, cream together your butter and sugars with a mixer. You will notice that in the list of ingredients, I wrote “butter at room temperature”. That does not mean melted. A good tip to remember is if you know you are planning on making cookies, set the butter out about an hour or so before you are ready to begin baking. It will be perfect! Your butter and sugar, when creamed together should pretty kind of golden color when it is ready. Very important to also remember not to overmix.
Next you will want to add your slightly beaten eggs into the sugar mixture. Now, I say slightly beaten because you just want to break the yolks apart slightly. The mixer will do the rest. Also, important again, not to over mix. Next add in the vanilla and mix until all is well combined.
In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. If you have lumps in the flour, the whisking will help add air into the flour mix and ensure that your cookies are crispy on the edges and chewy in the middle. Once this process is complete, you can slowly add this mix about a cup or so at a time to the sugar mixture, making sure all is well-blended. But again, don’t over mix.
Now comes the fun part!
I usually use a rolling pin to crush the pretzels and potato chips. This is a good way for the kiddos to help! I pour them all into a large plastic storage bag and just take out my frustrations on them. Only for a few minutes, though! You will want them to still be detectable in your cookies. I add the pretzels and potato chips first and mix them in thoroughly and then add in the chocolate chips, so everything gets good and incorporated.
Ok, next, take your prepared baking sheet and using a cookie scoop, roll the cookie dough and then place them about one to two inches apart on the sheet. Continue doing this until you have about 1 dozen ready to go into the oven. I bake them for about 12 minutes and check them. They should be a golden brown on the top, but not overdone. I sometimes find that I need to leave them in for a couple more minutes just to ensure that they are beautiful and baked to perfection. Take them out and let them cook on a rack for about 10 to 15 minutes before enjoying.
I hope this recipe will help you find a little happiness in this time of great unknowing and discord. Use it as your science project for the day with your kids, because you know they say that there is a definite science to baking. And believe me, there is.
I wish you joy, happiness and much love.
